Phillies at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Phillies (47-31) are in Houston to open a series against the Astros (45-33).

Ranger Suárez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Framber Valdez for Houston.

Monday was a travel day for both clubs. The Astros returned home after a trip to the West Coast that saw them win four of seven games while the Phillies head to Texas following a brief but successful, three-game homestand as they took two of three against the Mets.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Astros

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+119), Astros (-142)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Ranger Suárez vs. Framber Valdez

Phillies: Ranger Suárez (6-1, 2.20 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Miami - 7IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BB, 8Ks Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.09 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Athletics - 6IP, 2ER, 5H, 5BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Astros

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

In 7 of the Astros’ last 8 home games the Under has cashed with Framber Valdez as the starter

as the starter It has been 4 games since the Astros last covered the Run Line

Jeremy Pena has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (10-23)

has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (10-23) Trea Turner was 4-13 against the Mets this past weekend

was 4-13 against the Mets this past weekend Kyle Schwarber has hit in 4 straight games (6-14)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: