Dow Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch LPGA event in Michigan

  
Published June 24, 2025 09:54 AM
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
June 30, 2024 03:35 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

The LPGA contests its lone official team event of the year at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

There are 72 two-player teams in the field. The stroke-play tournament will consist of foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs (better ball) in Rounds 2 and 4.

There is a 36-hole cut to the low 33 teams and ties. The purse is $3.3 million — a yearly increase of $300,000 — with the winning team splitting first- and second-place prize money. Last year’s winners, Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul, each earned $365,305. This year’s champs will each receive $402,691.

Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will provide coverage for all four rounds (all times EDT; stream links added when available):

  • Thursday, June 26: 11AM-2PM
  • Friday, June 27: 11AM-2PM
  • Saturday, June 28: 3-6PM
  • Sunday, June 29: 3-6PM

Click here for the full list of teams, per the LPGA.