Rangers at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Rangers (38-41) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (34-44). Jacob Latz is slated to take the mound for Texas against Charlie Morton for Baltimore.

Baltimore took the opening game of the series in shutout fashion, winning 6-0 as they extend to 7-4 over the last 11 games. The Orioles have won five straight with Morton on the mound.

Texas has lost the past two games scoring a total of three runs. Since reaching .500, the Rangers have lost five of the last seven games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSN, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rangers (+108), Orioles (-126)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Jacob Latz vs. Charlie Morton

Rangers: Jacob Latz, (1-0, 3.26 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 0 Strikeouts Orioles: Charlie Morton, (4-7, 5.64 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Orioles

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 series

7 of the Orioles’ last 8 games (88%) have stayed under the Total

The Rangers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games

Baltimore is 5-0 on the ML and 4-1 ATS in the last five games that Charlie Morton has pitched

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: