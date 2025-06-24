Rays at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Rays (43-35) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (38-40).

Taj Bradley is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

The Rays are surging having won seven of their last ten to climb within two games of the Yankees in the American League East. The Royals are treading water in the American League Central. They are 10.5 games behind the Tigers in the Amercian League Central but just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Royals

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rays (+119), Royals (-142)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Taj Bradley vs. Kris Bubic

Rays: Taj Bradley (4-5, 4.95 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 vs. Baltimore - 1.1IP, 6ER, 6H, 1BB, 2Ks Royals: Kris Bubic (6-4, 2.12 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Texas - 5.1IP, 3ER, 9H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Royals

The Rays have won 3 straight on the road

The Rays’ last 3 road games have gone over the Total

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.30 units

Junior Caminero has at least 1 hit in 7 of his last 8 games (13-30)

has at least 1 hit in 7 of his last 8 games (13-30) Bobby Witt Jr. is riding a 7-game hitting streak (11-28)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rays and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: