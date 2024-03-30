LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 coverage from St Louis: Jett Lawrence fastest in Qualification 1

Opportunities to catch Jett Lawrence are shrinking with six rounds remaining in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Every rider in the field has made their share of mistakes, but Lawrence made the fewest in the middle third of the schedule. If Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton want to battle for the championship, they need to ride flawlessly this week and for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Lawrence wants to get the taste of defeat out of his mouth after finishing a distant third in Seattle.

Qualification

Qualification 1

The Triple Crown format puts an added emphasis on qualification. The top 18 in each division move directly into the Main. The next four slots will be determined by the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) at 4:30 EY. It will be shown live on Peacock.

In the 450 class, Jett Lawrence immediately heads to the top of the board and stays there. He is a half second faster than Chase Sexton.

Cooper Webb is third.

Eli Tomac needs a strong run and he lands fourth on the chart.

Down at the bubble, Fredrik Noren is 17th and Colt Nichols 18th. Vince Friese and Cade Clason are just outside the top 18.

For the moment, Levi Kitchen’s biggest challenger for the red plate in the 250 West division is RJ Hampshire, so we’ll keep a close eye on them.

Hampshire jumps to the top of the board early. Kitchen is fourth halfway through.

Michael Mosiman crashes after posting the sixth fastest time.

Hampshire winds up on top ahead of Jordon Smith by .170 seconds. Jo Shimoda is third and Kitchen remains fourth.

Mosiman wound up seventh. Max Sanford in 17th and Max Miller in 18th are on the bubble. In 19th, Josh Varize needs to find a little more speed to avoid the LCQ.

5 things to watch for in St. Louis Supercross: Three opportunities to make a mistake Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton closed the gap the championship leader in Seattle. To keep making inroads, they need to force Jett Lawrence into a mistake.

