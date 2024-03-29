Dylan Walsh to miss remainder of 2024 Supercross season

Dylan Walsh will miss the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, Host Grindstone Kawasaki announced on Instagram.

“After [Walsh’s] first race back this past weekend in Seattle the team has decided it’s in the rider’s best interest to give him a bit more time for healing and recovery after the injury that was sustained at A1,” the team wrote. “Dylan had an amazing pre-season and it’s unfortunate he wasn’t able to show the work that was put in. But we all know it’s part of the sport. We will keep plugging along and working on getting stronger and race ready!”

“Moving forward Max Sanford will carry the team through the rest of the season!”

Walsh was scheduled to make his debut with the team in the season-opener in Anaheim in January but a crash in qualification ended the round.

Walsh finished seventh in Heat 1 in Seattle last week and moved directly into the Main event. He finished that race three laps off the pace in 22nd.

Sanford was named as Walsh’s replacement pending a return in Seattle, but performed well enough for the team to create a second entry.

Sanford has made five Main events in 2024 with a best result of 12th in San Francisco. He was 21st in Seattle.

