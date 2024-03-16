 Skip navigation
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 10 coverage from Indianapolis

Published March 16, 2024 12:25 PM

It’s Round 10 of 17 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season as Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the second of three Triple Crown format races.

Jett Lawrence became the first rider this year with back-to-back wins and the field needs to keep him in sight if they expect to make a run for the championship.

Qualification

It appears Haiden Deegan (50.121) is putting controversy aside. He tops Qualification 1 by a margin of .129 seconds over Tom Vialle (50.250).

Max Anstie (50.316) rounds out the top three.

Cameron McAdoo and Daxton Bennick land fourth and fifth.

More Supercross News

Check up on some recent Supercross coverage as we wait for tonight’s mains.

Michael Mosiman joins Star Yamaha
Robbie Wageman reprises retro gear
5 things to watch for in Indy
Haiden Deegan penalized for second time at Birmingham
Jett Lawrence extends points lead with Birmingham win
Haiden Deegan ends Coty Schock’s Cinderella season
Colt Nichols returns with a top-10 on his mind
Hunter Lawrence out of Birmingham with scapula injury
Paige Craig updates Christian’s condition on social media
Hannah Hodges wins first relaunched WMX race