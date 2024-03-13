Robbie Wageman, Team Solitaire reprise retro gear in Raw video

Round 3 in San Diego was one of the themed nights for the Monster Energy Supercross season dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the sport, but when persistent rain fell on the track Saturday morning, many of those great liveries were buried under the mud.

Team Solitaire and Robbie Wageman wouldn’t be denied the opportunity to showcase gear that was created with help from N-Style and Leatt, so on the first off week from competition, the Heartbeat Hot Sauce team headed to the sunny, and more importantly dry, desert to create a short film entitled RAW, directed by one of the owners, Chris Elliott and filmed by Cullen Boswell.

The full film can be seen on Team Solitaire’s You Tube page.

“I honestly just felt that Star Racing did such a good job with the look of the 50th Anniversary bike initially over the summer and there was no topping that, so we had to swerve,” Elliott said. “This one was for the old guys! I just researched through different looks that Yamaha has had over the years and picked one I thought we could execute not only on the bike, but through the gear and helmet with the help of Leatt and Shades of Gray. It ended up working out well.”

Filmed behind Canyon Raceway, a .333-mile dirt track in Peoria, Arizona that ceased operation in late 2022, Wageman and the team decked out a YZ125, just to make the throwback scheme a little more realistic. After a quick trip through the pits and a moment on one of the banked turns, Wageman found open land where he could unleash the bike.

“I grew up riding and watching 2-strokes, so I understand the nostalgia behind the sounds, smells, and why people love a good 2-stroke video,” Elliott said. “I’ve always wanted to have our team do a video with just kind of like ASMR style elements and very limited editing or production. Just extremely RAW and that’s what we and Cullen Boswell did on this one.”

After competing in five of the first six rounds, the 250 West racers gave way riders from the East, but they will return for Round 11 in Seattle on March 23rd.

Wageman is currently28th in the standings but only seven outside the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross 250 points.

Robbie Wageman showed off his 50th anniversary livery on press day in San Diego, but when rain fell it got covered in mud on race day. Team Solitaire

