MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cousins_USA.jpg
Betting the NFL: Steelers and Falcons with new QBs and new hope
AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Bristol
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Who’s winning The Players? We pare 144 players to one

Top Clips

nbc_pl_zabarrnyigoal_240313.jpg
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240313.jpg
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lut_barkleygoal_240313.jpg
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Robbie Wageman, Team Solitaire reprise retro gear in Raw video

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 13, 2024 04:43 PM
SX Team Solitaire Robbie Wageman.jpg

Team Solitaire

Round 3 in San Diego was one of the themed nights for the Monster Energy Supercross season dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the sport, but when persistent rain fell on the track Saturday morning, many of those great liveries were buried under the mud.

Team Solitaire and Robbie Wageman wouldn’t be denied the opportunity to showcase gear that was created with help from N-Style and Leatt, so on the first off week from competition, the Heartbeat Hot Sauce team headed to the sunny, and more importantly dry, desert to create a short film entitled RAW, directed by one of the owners, Chris Elliott and filmed by Cullen Boswell.

The full film can be seen on Team Solitaire’s You Tube page.

MORE: Watch RAW on YouTube

“I honestly just felt that Star Racing did such a good job with the look of the 50th Anniversary bike initially over the summer and there was no topping that, so we had to swerve,” Elliott said. “This one was for the old guys! I just researched through different looks that Yamaha has had over the years and picked one I thought we could execute not only on the bike, but through the gear and helmet with the help of Leatt and Shades of Gray. It ended up working out well.”

Filmed behind Canyon Raceway, a .333-mile dirt track in Peoria, Arizona that ceased operation in late 2022, Wageman and the team decked out a YZ125, just to make the throwback scheme a little more realistic. After a quick trip through the pits and a moment on one of the banked turns, Wageman found open land where he could unleash the bike.

“I grew up riding and watching 2-strokes, so I understand the nostalgia behind the sounds, smells, and why people love a good 2-stroke video,” Elliott said. “I’ve always wanted to have our team do a video with just kind of like ASMR style elements and very limited editing or production. Just extremely RAW and that’s what we and Cullen Boswell did on this one.”

After competing in five of the first six rounds, the 250 West racers gave way riders from the East, but they will return for Round 11 in Seattle on March 23rd.

Wageman is currently28th in the standings but only seven outside the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross 250 points.

SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Robbie Wageman on press day - Team Solitaire.jpg

Robbie Wageman showed off his 50th anniversary livery on press day in San Diego, but when rain fell it got covered in mud on race day. Team Solitaire

