Coty Schock’s Cinderella Season ended by aggressive Haiden Deegan pass, broken collarbone

In the final turn of the 250 East Main at Progressive Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, Haiden Deegan overrode the corner and shouldered Coty Schock out of seventh-place, sending Schock into the Tuff Blox and to the ground.

The awkward landing further exacerbated an injury from earlier in the season and broke Schock’s collarbone. Schock will undergo surgery later in the week and there is no scheduled date for his return, which will put an end to a Cinderella Season that had him tied for fourth with Deegan in the 250 East championship standings at the end of the Birmingham round.

Replays of the incident show Deegan had no hope of completing the turn without broadsiding Schock.

Schock was having an incredible run for a team that lacks full factory backing. He finished fourth in the season opener in Detroit, eight in Arlington and sixth in Daytona.

Schock entered Birmingham just one point behind Deegan and only four points behind the leader Max Anstie, as the field entered the Birmingham round.

Earlier in the Birmingham program, Schock earned his first 250 heat win in the same race that witnessed Deegan also crashing with Seth Hammaker when those two riders ran out of room in Turn 1. Deegan finished 17th with a damaged bike and was forced to make his way into the Main via the Last Chance Qualifier — the first time Deegan has ever had to do so.

In the Main, Deegan got a poor start and was ridden off track. He did not slow down was penalized two positions for gaining an advantage while off track on the first lap, which meant that ultimately, he was not racing Schock for position.

Schock was credited with eighth despite the crash. Deegan officially finished ninth. They left the track tied for fourth in the standings.

“I knew he was there and even knew that he would try to make an aggressive pass,” Schock said after the race in a release. “There was plenty of room and really no need to blast a fellow Yamaha rider off the track. I just wasn’t expecting that for seventh place. A wise man told me,18-year-olds will do what 18-year-olds will do. I chalk it up to a racing incident and I will learn from it and move on.”

More Supercross News

Jett Lawrence extends points lead with Birmingham win

Colt Nichols returns with a top-10 on his mind

Hunter Lawrence out of Birmingham with scapula injury

Paige Craig updates Christian’s condition on social media

Birmingham by the Numbers

Hannah Hodges wins first relaunched WMX race

Jett Lawrence is Jett Lawrence’s biggest competition

Adam Cianciarulo, Jeremy Martin return to Daytona

Daytona by the Numbers

Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries | Provides emotional update

