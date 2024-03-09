LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Persistent rain on Friday left a heavy track in its wake, but with track maintenance following each block of sessions, the moisture will slowly get worked out of the track. By race time, 7 p.m. ET, the surface should be in great shape.
With an inaugural race, riders don’t quite know what the dirt composition will be for qualification. It won’t take long to figure out.
To accommodate the soft dirt conditions, the whoops section has been replaced with a set of four rollers.
More SuperMotocross News
Colt Nichols returns with a top-10 on his mind
Hunter Lawrence out of Birmingham with scapula injury
Paige Craig updates Christian’s condition on social media
Birmingham by the Numbers
Hannah Hodges wins first relaunched WMX race
Jett Lawrence is Jett Lawrence’s biggest competition
This is Eli Tomac’s House
Adam Cianciarulo, Jeremy Martin return to Daytona
Daytona by the Numbers
Power Rankings after Arlington
Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries | Provides emotional update