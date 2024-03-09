LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham

 Skip navigation
  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 9, 2024 12:43 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Persistent rain on Friday left a heavy track in its wake, but with track maintenance following each block of sessions, the moisture will slowly get worked out of the track. By race time, 7 p.m. ET, the surface should be in great shape.

With an inaugural race, riders don’t quite know what the dirt composition will be for qualification. It won’t take long to figure out.

To accommodate the soft dirt conditions, the whoops section has been replaced with a set of four rollers.

