Colt Nichols joins Benny Bloss and Beta Motorcycles for the end of 2024 Supercross

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Beta Motorcycles, a new manufacturer joining the Monster Energy Supercross Series in 2024, will be at full strength this week for Round 9 in Birmingham with the return of Colt Nichols to the lineup.

Nichols was scheduled to begin the season with the rest of the field at Anaheim in Round 1 before injuring a rotator cuff.

“This is A1 for me so it’s hard to have a prediction or even feel like I should be somewhere,” Nichols told NBC Sports on Friday before the inaugural Birmingham race. “We just have to get in there and mix it up and see where we’re at.”

Nichols’ teammate Benny Bloss qualified for five of seven Main events prior to last week’s race in Daytona. His best finish was 15th in the muddy San Diego round as the new OEM continued their development in race conditions. Last week featured another wet track with rain falling before the start of the evening show.

Those conditions favored Bloss and he scored his first top-10.

"[Benny had] a top-10 last week in Daytona, so he killed it last week,” Nichols said. “It was a good result for Benny, the team, really everyone.”

And now Nichols believes he can add another strong finish to Beta’s early record under conditions that threaten to be exactly the same as Daytona. Heavy rain soaked Birmingham throughout the day on Friday, but the forecast is for clear skies for most of race day.

“I do have an idea of where I want to be and a top-10 is going to be tough to get; this class is stacked, but I feel my ability should get me there,” Nichols said. “There’s always a learning curve.”

Nichols wanted to return last week in Daytona but chose not to rush his return. The extra week left Nichols in good spirits and ready to tackle the end of the 2024 season.

“This was technically my fourth week back on supercross,” Nichols said. “The first week or two was reserved though; couldn’t go through the whoops, couldn’t really hit the bigger rhythms. Just trying to ride. The past two weeks have been really good. Kind of testing, worked on the bike a little bit, feel like I’m getting up to speed.”

