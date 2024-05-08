 Skip navigation
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d'Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader's pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024-TORCH
Olympic Flame arrives in France for torch relay lead up to Paris Games

Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
What happened to Eagles at end of last season?
What happened to Eagles at end of last season?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
What Rory's board departure means for the PGA Tour

May 8, 2024 01:29 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the fallout from Rory McIlroy not returning to the PGA Tour policy board, exploring what it means for Webb Simpson, the PGA Tour-PIF deal and golf's future.
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
13:27
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_240507.jpg
7:27
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507__735417.jpg
6:11
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
5:48
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewishitreax_240507.jpg
8:02
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordametgala_240507.jpg
7:04
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2v2_240506.jpg
6:30
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bodenhamerintv_240506.jpg
11:35
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1_240506.jpg
6:39
Roundtable: Korda’s story alongside LPGA’s best
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dayintv_240501.jpg
1:57
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Now Playing