Three 2024 SuperMotocross finales televised in Spanish on Telemundo YouTube page, NBC Sports app

All three SuperMotocross finales will be televised live on the Telemundo page in the NBC Sports app and Telemundo’s YouTube page. This coverage is in addition to the regular feed accessible in the SuperMotocross Video Pass.

The Monster Energy Supercross finale will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 17, 2024, Pro Motocross ends at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 24, 2024, and the SuperMotocross World Championship will conclude at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 21, 2024.

All 31 races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship to air live on NBC properties All rounds will have encores the following day with an additional eight encores on either NBC or USA Network.

In addition to the English language coverage available at Peacock.tv, a Spanish language broadcast was added to the mix beginning this season with Edgar Lopez and former dirt bike rider Tommy Rios calling the action. All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season are available on the SuperMotocross Video Pass.

The Supercross finale this weekend in Salt Lake City features three championship battles that will not be concluded until the final checkered flag waves Saturday in Utah. In the 450 division, Jett Lawrence holds a 20-point advantage over Cooper Webb.

In 250s, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen enter the weekend tied in Western Regional points, making that a winner-take-all affair. In the Eastern division, Tom Vialle hopes to clinch his first title and leads Haiden Deegan by 15 points.

Both divisions will ride head-to-head in the second and final East / West Showdown.

