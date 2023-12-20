All 31 races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship to air live on NBC properties

NBC Sports, Peacock and Feld Entertainment announced all 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship will be televised across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports digital platforms, including 17 rounds streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock will stream all races, qualification and heats, beginning with the Monster Energy Supercross season opener January 6 at 8 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock. An encore presentation of Round 1 from Angel Stadium will be aired the following day on NBC at 2 p.m. ET with other Supercross encores coming for Round 2 at Oracle Park and the final two races of the season in May from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

MORE: Monster Energy Supercross adjusts start times for more primetime viewing

The Pro Motocross season begins May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and will air at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to the live coverage on Peacock, encores of Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania and Round 10 from Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland will air on the USA Network.

The second SuperMotocross World Championship kicks off on September 7 at 3 p.m. ET in a location still to be announced with an encore the following day on NBC. Round 3 of the SMX playoffs will also feature an encore on NBC. Jett Lawrence in the 450 division and Haiden Deegan on a 250 won the inaugural SMX Championships in 2023.

CNBC will air next-day encores for all 31 rounds across the three combined series in 2024.

Complete schedules are included below.

NBC also announced 15-time American Motorcycle Association champion Ricky Carmichael, seven-time AMA champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt will provide expert analysis as they headline the commentary team. Will Christien, Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as trackside reporters.

Peacock provides on-demand replays of every race.

Race Day Live returns to cover all 31 rounds with Dan Hubbard and former SMX rider Justin Brayton hosting the pre-race program. Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley, and Osborne will be the reporters.

Kicking off the season coverage, a one-hour preview special airs Saturday, December 30 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:



Date

Race Location

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 6

Angel Stadium

Peacock, USA Network

8 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 7

Angel Stadium

NBC*

2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13

Oracle Park

Peacock

8:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 14

Oracle Park

NBC*

2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20

Snapdragon Stadium

Peacock

8:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27

Angel Stadium

Peacock

8:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3

Ford Field

Peacock, NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10

State Farm Stadium

Peacock

8:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24

AT&T Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., March 2

Daytona International Speedway

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., March 9

Protective Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., March 16

Lucas Oil Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., March 23

Lumen Field

Peacock

8 p.m.

Sat., March 30

The Dome at America’s Center

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., April 13

Gillette Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., April 20

Nissan Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., April 27

Lincoln Financial Field

Peacock, NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., May 4

Empower Field at Mile High

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sun., May 5

Empower Field at Mile High

NBC*

4 p.m.

Sat., May 11

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Peacock, USA Network

8 p.m.

Sun., May 12

Rice-Eccles Stadium

NBC*

2 p.m.



*Encore presentation

2024 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:



Date

Race Location

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., May 25

Fox Raceway National

Peacock

4 p.m.

Sat., June 1

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Peacock

4 p.m.

Sat., June 8

Thunder Valley National

Peacock, NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., June 15

High Point National

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sun., June 16

High Point National

USA Network*

3 p.m.

Sat., June 29

Southwick National

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sat., July 6

RedBud National

Peacock, NBC

1 p.m.

Sat., July 13

Spring Creek National

Peacock, NBC

1:30 p.m.

Sat., July 20

Washougal National

Peacock, NBC

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 10

Unadilla National

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 17

Budds Creek National

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 18

Budds Creek National

USA Network*

Noon

Sat., Aug. 24

Ironman National

Peacock

1 p.m.



*Encore presentation

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:



Date

Event

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., Sept. 7

SMX Playoff 1

Peacock

3 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 8

SMX Playoff 1

NBC*

4 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 14

SMX Playoff 2

Peacock, USA Network*

3 p.m./6 p.m.*

Sat., Sept. 21

SMX Final

Peacock

10 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22

SMX Final

NBC*

1 p.m.



*Encore presentation

More SuperMotocross News

Aaron Plessinger feeds off fan energy

With knee healed, Malcolm Stewart will challenge for 2024 SX title

A healthy Eli Tomac prepares for the Jett Lawrence challenge

Jett and Hunter Lawrence launch VIP Supercross program

Dylan Ferrandis joins Phoenix Racing Honda in 2024

Marvin Musquin to miss entire 2024 Supercross season

Things to watch in 2024 SMX: Why Jett can be beaten

Things to watch in 2024 SMX: Why Jett will dominate

Aaron Tanti joins Partzilla PRMX for 2024 SMX campaign

If you build it, they will come: SuperMotocross adds trackside camping

