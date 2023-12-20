All 31 races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship to air live on NBC properties
NBC Sports, Peacock and Feld Entertainment announced all 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship will be televised across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports digital platforms, including 17 rounds streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Peacock will stream all races, qualification and heats, beginning with the Monster Energy Supercross season opener January 6 at 8 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock. An encore presentation of Round 1 from Angel Stadium will be aired the following day on NBC at 2 p.m. ET with other Supercross encores coming for Round 2 at Oracle Park and the final two races of the season in May from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The Pro Motocross season begins May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and will air at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to the live coverage on Peacock, encores of Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania and Round 10 from Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland will air on the USA Network.
The second SuperMotocross World Championship kicks off on September 7 at 3 p.m. ET in a location still to be announced with an encore the following day on NBC. Round 3 of the SMX playoffs will also feature an encore on NBC. Jett Lawrence in the 450 division and Haiden Deegan on a 250 won the inaugural SMX Championships in 2023.
CNBC will air next-day encores for all 31 rounds across the three combined series in 2024.
Complete schedules are included below.
NBC also announced 15-time American Motorcycle Association champion Ricky Carmichael, seven-time AMA champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt will provide expert analysis as they headline the commentary team. Will Christien, Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as trackside reporters.
Peacock provides on-demand replays of every race.
Race Day Live returns to cover all 31 rounds with Dan Hubbard and former SMX rider Justin Brayton hosting the pre-race program. Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley, and Osborne will be the reporters.
Kicking off the season coverage, a one-hour preview special airs Saturday, December 30 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Race Location
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Jan. 6
|Angel Stadium
|Peacock, USA Network
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 7
|Angel Stadium
|NBC*
|2 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 13
|Oracle Park
|Peacock
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 14
|Oracle Park
|NBC*
|2 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 20
|Snapdragon Stadium
|Peacock
|8:30 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 27
|Angel Stadium
|Peacock
|8:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 3
|Ford Field
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 10
|State Farm Stadium
|Peacock
|8:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 24
|AT&T Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 2
|Daytona International Speedway
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 9
|Protective Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 16
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 23
|Lumen Field
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., March 30
|The Dome at America’s Center
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., April 13
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., April 20
|Nissan Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., April 27
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., May 4
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sun., May 5
|Empower Field at Mile High
|NBC*
|4 p.m.
|Sat., May 11
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Peacock, USA Network
|8 p.m.
|Sun., May 12
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|NBC*
|2 p.m.
*Encore presentation
2024 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Race Location
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., May 25
|Fox Raceway National
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., June 1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., June 8
|Thunder Valley National
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., June 15
|High Point National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sun., June 16
|High Point National
|USA Network*
|3 p.m.
|Sat., June 29
|Southwick National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 6
|RedBud National
|Peacock, NBC
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 13
|Spring Creek National
|Peacock, NBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sat., July 20
|Washougal National
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 10
|Unadilla National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 17
|Budds Creek National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 18
|Budds Creek National
|USA Network*
|Noon
|Sat., Aug. 24
|Ironman National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
*Encore presentation
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Event
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Sept. 7
|SMX Playoff 1
|Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 8
|SMX Playoff 1
|NBC*
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 14
|SMX Playoff 2
|Peacock, USA Network*
|3 p.m./6 p.m.*
|Sat., Sept. 21
|SMX Final
|Peacock
|10 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 22
|SMX Final
|NBC*
|1 p.m.
*Encore presentation
