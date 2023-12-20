 Skip navigation
All 31 races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship to air live on NBC properties

Published December 20, 2023 03:00 PM

NBC Sports, Peacock and Feld Entertainment announced all 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship will be televised across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports digital platforms, including 17 rounds streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock will stream all races, qualification and heats, beginning with the Monster Energy Supercross season opener January 6 at 8 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock. An encore presentation of Round 1 from Angel Stadium will be aired the following day on NBC at 2 p.m. ET with other Supercross encores coming for Round 2 at Oracle Park and the final two races of the season in May from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

MORE: Monster Energy Supercross adjusts start times for more primetime viewing

The Pro Motocross season begins May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and will air at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to the live coverage on Peacock, encores of Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania and Round 10 from Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland will air on the USA Network.

The second SuperMotocross World Championship kicks off on September 7 at 3 p.m. ET in a location still to be announced with an encore the following day on NBC. Round 3 of the SMX playoffs will also feature an encore on NBC. Jett Lawrence in the 450 division and Haiden Deegan on a 250 won the inaugural SMX Championships in 2023.

CNBC will air next-day encores for all 31 rounds across the three combined series in 2024.

Complete schedules are included below.

NBC also announced 15-time American Motorcycle Association champion Ricky Carmichael, seven-time AMA champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt will provide expert analysis as they headline the commentary team. Will Christien, Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as trackside reporters.

Peacock provides on-demand replays of every race.

Race Day Live returns to cover all 31 rounds with Dan Hubbard and former SMX rider Justin Brayton hosting the pre-race program. Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley, and Osborne will be the reporters.

Kicking off the season coverage, a one-hour preview special airs Saturday, December 30 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date
Race Location
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., Jan. 6
Angel Stadium
Peacock, USA Network
8 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 7
Angel Stadium
NBC*
2 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 13
Oracle Park
Peacock
8:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 14
Oracle Park
NBC*
2 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 20
Snapdragon Stadium
Peacock
8:30 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 27
Angel Stadium
Peacock
8:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 3
Ford Field
Peacock, NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10
State Farm Stadium
Peacock
8:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24
AT&T Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 2
Daytona International Speedway
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 9
Protective Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 16
Lucas Oil Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 23
Lumen Field
Peacock
8 p.m.
Sat., March 30
The Dome at America’s Center
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., April 13
Gillette Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., April 20
Nissan Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., April 27
Lincoln Financial Field
Peacock, NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., May 4
Empower Field at Mile High
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sun., May 5
Empower Field at Mile High
NBC*
4 p.m.
Sat., May 11
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Peacock, USA Network
8 p.m.
Sun., May 12
Rice-Eccles Stadium
NBC*
2 p.m.

*Encore presentation

2024 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date
Race Location
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., May 25
Fox Raceway National
Peacock
4 p.m.
Sat., June 1
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Peacock
4 p.m.
Sat., June 8
Thunder Valley National
Peacock, NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., June 15
High Point National
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sun., June 16
High Point National
USA Network*
3 p.m.
Sat., June 29
Southwick National
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sat., July 6
RedBud National
Peacock, NBC
1 p.m.
Sat., July 13
Spring Creek National
Peacock, NBC
1:30 p.m.
Sat., July 20
Washougal National
Peacock, NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 10
Unadilla National
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 17
Budds Creek National
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 18
Budds Creek National
USA Network*
Noon
Sat., Aug. 24
Ironman National
Peacock
1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date
Event
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., Sept. 7
SMX Playoff 1
Peacock
3 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 8
SMX Playoff 1
NBC*
4 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 14
SMX Playoff 2
Peacock, USA Network*
3 p.m./6 p.m.*
Sat., Sept. 21
SMX Final
Peacock
10 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 22
SMX Final
NBC*
1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

