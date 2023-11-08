Aaron Tanti joins Partzilla PRMX for 2024 SuperMotocross campaign

Aaron Tanti will join the Partzilla PRMX Race Team for the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season with an eye to accumulating enough points to race in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Tanti will move up to the 450 class after spending one Supercross season on a 250.

“I’m really keen and excited to be joining Partzilla PRMX Racing for the 2024 AMA 450 Supercross season which will create a lot of challenges for me: new country, new bike, new team and racing some of the best racers in the world,” said Tanti in a press release. “Team owner Julien [Perrier] has been very accommodating in making this international transition happen and I’m really keen to get to (the training facility) and start preparing for the AMA Supercross season later this year.”

Tanti, 27, has mostly raced in the SX2 division of the Australian Supercross Series in his native country with best points’ result of fifth in 2019. That season he stood on the podium three times in five rounds. He moved to the 250SX West division in 2020 with a best finish of ninth in Oakland.

In 2022, Tanti raced with the World Supercross Championship (WSX), scoring a sixth overall in the British GP and a third in the Australian GP.

The team is based out of the South of the Border Training Facility in Hamer, South Carolina.

