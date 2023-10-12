Levi Kitchen joins Kawasaki for two-year deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
D-backs slug 4 homers in record-setting barrage, sweep Dodgers with 4-2 win in Game 3 of NLDS
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
José Abreu homers again to power the Astros past the Twins 3-2 and into their 7th straight ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacksontstephenscuprd3ehlv3_231011.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_pl_salahlfcfoundation_231011.jpg
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
D-backs slug 4 homers in record-setting barrage, sweep Dodgers with 4-2 win in Game 3 of NLDS
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
José Abreu homers again to power the Astros past the Twins 3-2 and into their 7th straight ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacksontstephenscuprd3ehlv3_231011.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_pl_salahlfcfoundation_231011.jpg
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Levi Kitchen joins Kawasaki for two-year deal

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 12, 2023 06:00 AM

Levi Kitchen will join the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in a two-year deal, the rider confirmed earlier this week on the PulpMX Show.

“I just needed a change … I wanted to try something new and kinda focus a little more on myself a little bit more as far as the training aspect goes,” RacerX.com reports Kitchen said during the podcast. “And just get a little more freedom. Which Mitch [Payton] was super down with as long as I put in results for him, he pretty much said I can do whatever I needed to do.”

In late September, a few days after the completion of the SuperMotocross World Championship World Finals, Kitchen confirmed he would be leaving the Star Yamaha team after three seasons of competition with them.

Kitchen swept the top 10 in the three playoff races and finished fourth in the standings. Kitchen also scored top-five points finishes in both the Monster Energy Supercross West division (third) and in Pro Motocross (fifth).

“It’s obviously a gamble, just as much for [the team], as it is the rider,” Kitchen continued. “We’ve seen it in the past. Usually, the guys who make it work, they end up being really good, not just like good, you know what I mean. All the guys that are on their own are winning right now. That’s just kind of where I was at with it. I wanted to work in silence a little bit more.”

During the show, Kitchen said he anticipates riding in the 250 SX West division again, but a firm decision has not yet been made.

More Contract News

Chase Seton joins KTM for 2024 and beyond
Jo Shimoda departs Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki
Casey Cochran joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Ken Roczen re-signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki
Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas team
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces lineup
Levi Kitchen leaves Star Yamaha
Joey Savatgy signs with Triumph
Aaron Plessinger returns to Red Bull KTM