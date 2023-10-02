 Skip navigation
Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas Factory team for 2024

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 2, 2023 04:00 PM

Ryder DiFrancesco will race with the Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull GasGas Factory team and chase all three championships in 2024.

The team announced his signing via a press release and an Instagram reel that depicts DiFrancesco being snatched from the street during his morning run. The team’s 450 rider Justin Barcia, 250 rider Pierce Brown and Troy Lee are part of the crew that transports DiFrancesco from the suburban neighborhood to a practice track, where he is welcomed to the team.

In the Instagram reel, his 2023 plastics from Kawasaki can be seen falling from a trash can that has been struck by the van liveried with the team’s identitity.

“We’re super-excited to have Ryder DiFrancesco join the team for the 2024 racing season,” said Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs team manager in a press release. “He has a lot of talent and a good work ethic, so I think he’s a great fit for the group and the GASGAS brand.”

DiFrancesco, 18, raced in the Supercross Futures division in 2022, winning his first four starts and finishing second in the season finale at Salt Lake City. In two starts in that division last year, he swept the podium.

He ran the full Pro Motocross outdoor season in 2023 on a Kawasaki and finished 11th in the points. He qualified for the SuperMotocross World Championship and finished 12th in the playoff series with a best of fourth at zMax Dragway at Concord, North Carolina in the opener.

The 2024 season will mark his debut in the 250 SX class.

