Jeremy Martin renews with ClubMX for three years

Still recuperating from a broken wrist suffered in the second moto of Round 2 of the 2023 Pro Motocross season at Hangtown, Jeremy Martin has resigned with ClubMX for a three-year extension.

Before his injury, Martin was coming off a solid performance in the Monster Energy Supercross series where he finished sixth in the 250 East division. The highlights of his career are a pair of Pro Motocross championships from 2014 and 2015.

“Loyalty is what makes a real team, something we have always strived for from crew and riders as we welcome back many familiar faces for 2024,” ClubMX posted on their Instagram page. “We are proud to announce the extension of Jeremy Martin for the next three years! Regardless of injury, we still believe in him 100%.”

In that same post, ClubMX also confirmed their other three riders for 2024.

“After a breakthrough Supercross season for Enzo Lopes, we welcome him back for 2024 after resigning at the final SX round in Salt Lake,” the post read. “Garrett Marchbanks will be back for redemption after missing the 23’ supercross season, and will be a force to be reckoned with! Filthy Phil is still digging after all these years finding ways to improve, and we still believe the best is yet to come for Phil.”

Marchbanks currently sits 10th in the SuperMotocross World Championship 450 class. Nicoletti is 17th. Lopes chose not to compete in the playoff series.

ClubMX also suggested in the Instagram post that there might be further expansion that will be reported soon.

2023 Injury News

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

250 riders

Hardy Munoz, head and face

Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb

Guillem Farres, arm

Jeremy Martin, wrist

Nate Thrasher, hip

Cameron McAdoo, shoulder

Stilez Robertson, knee| returned at Unadilla

Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek

Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud

Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala