Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury

Cooper Webb will miss the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan this week following a practice crash, according to the Red Bull KTM team.

The team did not detail a specific injury but said , “Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, following a practice crash that left him pretty banged up earlier this week.”

Webb missed the final two rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross series and failed to earn points at Nashville following a hard crash in his heat race during that round. He suffered a concussion in that incident. At the time, Webb and Eli Tomac were embroiled in a tense battle for the Supercross 450 championship, but the injury ended his title bid.

Webb returned to action in the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and when Chase Sexton was injured in practice following that round, Webb was able to make up ground in the SuperMotocross World Championship points. He was able to take the lead last week with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a sixth in Moto 2. Webb currently has a 35-point lead, which could evaporate this week as Sexton returns to action for Round 5.

Webb is third in Pro Motocross points behind Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville , banged up in practice | returned at Pala

Chase Sexton , concussion

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returns at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala