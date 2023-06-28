Jason Anderson returns from neck injury for RedBud after five-round absence

Jason Anderson will return to SuperMotocross competition after a five-round absence to compete in the Pro Motocross National at RedBud according to Kawasaki Racing’s Instagram page . Anderson began testing prior to the High Point Nationals and with the off-week between that round and RedBud, he has had the opportunity to get comfortable on the bike.

Anderson suffered a non-displaced neck fracture in a crash during the Monster Energy Supercross Round 15 at Nashville but finished the main event sixth before discovering the injury.

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season was rife with injuries that thinned the field leading into the Pro Motocross season, which will contribute to Anderson being able to return with solid finishes.

Anderson was sixth in the points’ standings and losing momentum before he was forced to miss the remainder of Supercross season. After finishing seventh or better in the first nine rounds, he was outside the top 10 in the two rounds immediately preceding Nashville with a season-worst result of 21st at Atlanta.

After missing six rounds, Anderson has fallen to eighth in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings, but has an opportunity to climb up the ranking since the two riders immediately above him, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac, are sidelined by injury. Currently ranked fifth, Ken Roczen is not competing full time in the Pro Motocross series this year.

A rider’s seeding in the combined SMC points provides points to start the playoffs, which will begin in September, and each position improved will be worth one point.

Another Kawasaki rider, Seth Hammaker will also make his return at RedBud. Hammaker missed the entire 250 East schedule after injuring his wrist before the Houston opener . To secure a guaranteed starting position in the three-round playoff, Hammaker needs to climb to 20th in the points, which is currently occupied by Talon Hawkins (113 points).

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders

Chase Sexton , concussion

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | Returns at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Cooper Webb , concussion | returned at Pala