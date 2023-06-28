Jason Anderson returns from neck injury for RedBud after five-round absence

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Anderson returns from neck injury for RedBud after five-round absence

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 28, 2023 11:57 AM

Jason Anderson will return to SuperMotocross competition after a five-round absence to compete in the Pro Motocross National at RedBud according to Kawasaki Racing’s Instagram page . Anderson began testing prior to the High Point Nationals and with the off-week between that round and RedBud, he has had the opportunity to get comfortable on the bike.

Anderson suffered a non-displaced neck fracture in a crash during the Monster Energy Supercross Round 15 at Nashville but finished the main event sixth before discovering the injury.

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season was rife with injuries that thinned the field leading into the Pro Motocross season, which will contribute to Anderson being able to return with solid finishes.

Anderson was sixth in the points’ standings and losing momentum before he was forced to miss the remainder of Supercross season. After finishing seventh or better in the first nine rounds, he was outside the top 10 in the two rounds immediately preceding Nashville with a season-worst result of 21st at Atlanta.

After missing six rounds, Anderson has fallen to eighth in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings, but has an opportunity to climb up the ranking since the two riders immediately above him, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac, are sidelined by injury. Currently ranked fifth, Ken Roczen is not competing full time in the Pro Motocross series this year.

A rider’s seeding in the combined SMC points provides points to start the playoffs, which will begin in September, and each position improved will be worth one point.

Another Kawasaki rider, Seth Hammaker will also make his return at RedBud. Hammaker missed the entire 250 East schedule after injuring his wrist before the Houston opener . To secure a guaranteed starting position in the three-round playoff, Hammaker needs to climb to 20th in the points, which is currently occupied by Talon Hawkins (113 points).

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Chase Sexton , concussion
Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder
Christian Craig , elbow
Marvin Musquin , wrist
Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension
Jason Anderson , vertebrae | Returns at RedBud
Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City
Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala
Cooper Webb , concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders
Jordon Smith , wrist and thumb
Guillem Farres , arm
Jeremy Martin , wrist
Nate Thrasher , hip
Stilez Robertson , leg
Cameron McAdoo , shoulder
Austin Forkner , knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Stilez Robertson , knee
Seth Hammaker , arm and wrist | returns at RedBud
Jo Shimoda , collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll , arm | returned at Pala