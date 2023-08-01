Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury

Lorenzo Locurcio announced on social media that he has undergone shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the SuperMotocross World Championship season.

“Short and sweet,” Locurcio wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes it’s hard to understand why things happen or when they happen. But in my Southwick crash I tore my sub scapular tendon and broke a small bone in my shoulder, thankfully my bankhart (sic) surgery I got in December didn’t suffer and my shoulder didn’t dislocate. But since the tendon was fully tore, it needed surgery. Thanks to everyone who believed in me this year and showed their support. I’ll be back next year better stronger.”

The bankart surgery in December was also to repair a shoulder injury.

With three top-10 overall finishes already to his credit in 2023, Locurcio scored points in both Southwick races, finishing 15th overall with a 17th in Moto 1 and 13th in Moto 2. At the conclusion of that race, he was 22nd in combined SuperMotocross points with a solid opportunity to move into the top 20 as the four riders ranked 16th though 20th had not yet competed in a Pro Motocross race.

Locurcio mounted up for Moto 1 the following week at Spring Creek before finishing 37th in that race. He was unable to compete in Moto 2. Still hoping to complete the season, Lorenzo rode in practice at Washougal in the most recent round before deciding he was too banged up to ride competitively in that round.

Locurcio was 10th in Pro Motocross points at the end of Southwick. His best season-ending points’ position was 11th in the 2019 Supercross 250 East championship.

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala