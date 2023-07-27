Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 26, 2023 10:01 PM

Eli Tomac will return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2024, according to a press release from the team. The announcement came during a Yamaha dealer meeting in his home state of Colorado.

Colorado is also the site of his most recent injury when Tomac ruptured an Achilles tendon during a hard landing in the next-to-last race of the 2023 Supercross Series. He had a commanding lead in the points at the time and was well on his way to scoring a third consecutive SuperMotocross title after winning both the Supercross and Pro Motocross championships in 2022.

“Well, first off, I’d like to say the end of Eli Tomac racing a motorcycle was not the second to last round of the 2023 supercross season,” Tomac said in the press release. “So with that, I’m excited to announce that I’ve signed for another racing season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team.”

Tomac is not expected to be healthy enough to contend in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship despite currently sitting ninth in those points.

“My recovery has been going very well and is ahead of schedule in terms of the protocol,” Tomac said. “I believe I will be back on the motorcycle around the six-month mark in preparation for the 2024 racing season. The motorcycle and team were great last season. We were so close to the championship, but accidents happen, and that’s racing. I’m eager to get another shot at competing for the championship.”

Among the highlights of Tomac’s 2023 season were seven wins and 11 podiums in 16 rounds. One of Tomac’s wins came on the hybrid track at Daytona International Speedway that tied him with NASCAR’s Richard Petty with seven wins at the venue.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Eli on board for next year,” said Jeremy Coker, Yamaha Star Racing team manager. “It definitely was a gut punch at Denver to have the championship taken away that way. We were hoping that Eli would come back. I don’t think anyone would fault him for calling it a career with what he has accomplished, but we’re happy to see that Eli still has that fire and can’t wait to go racing. There’s definitely some unfinished business, and we look forward to next season.”
Tomac out for season; Sexton to become 450 champ
Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart react to Eli Tomac's brutal season-ending injury and preview the upcoming coronation of Chase Sexton as the new Supercross 450 champion during Round 17 in Salt Lake City.