Hardy Munoz out for remainder of 2024 with head, face injury

Hardy Munoz will be out for the remainder of the Pro Motocross season after suffering a heavy crash midway through Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, according to his post on Instagram.

Munoz’s crash occurred just before the halfway point and the accident forced a red flag that changed the complexion of the race. Munoz lost control of his bike on a jump and landed headfirst into the face of the next jump, lost consciousness and was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical team.

“What a crazy weekend,” Munoz wrote. “I am super thankful to walk away from this one with only a few injuries.

“As some of you know, I went down in the first moto which took me out for the rest of the weekend. My head and face is what took most of the hit which put me unconscious for a few minutes on the track. I have a concussion and a broken nose. Unfortunately I won’t be able to race the last round.

“I want to thank Alpinestar medical crew for taking great care of me at Pro Motocross, HBI Racing and everybody else that helped me during the accident and everyone thats been checking on me.”

“Looking forward to a speedy recovery and to start the preparation for Supercross 2024.”

Munoz left Budds Creek 49th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship standings after earning only 11 points in the 18 motos for which he qualified.

The accident changed the complexion of the race when the red flag necessitated a full restart while Haiden Deegan was leading. Deegan crashed in Turn 1 of that restart and could only recover to 16th. The points lost in that moto eliminated him from title contention.

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City