Jeremy Martin suffered broken wrist in Hangtown crash

Jeremy Martin suffered a dislocated and broken wrist in his crash during the second moto of Pro Motocross Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California. A timeline for his return has not been announced.

Older brother Alex Martin took to Instagram to announce the update on Jeremy : “Update on the little man: He dislocated and broke his right wrist in the 2nd moto crash at Hangtown. He had surgery this morning to set and fix several things. He’s hurting pretty bad from this one. Hang in there Jerma!”

After finishing 13th in Moto 1, Martin was involved in a violent crash at the beginning of the second race. Martin crashed on the inside of Turn 1 with much of the field behind him, With nowhere to go, Talon Hawkins rode over his wrist as several other riders piled into the incident. Martin was carted off the course by the Alpinestars Medical team as he held his right arm away from his body.

Martin finished 17th overall in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California with results of 16th and 19th in the two motos. Even with his failure to finish in Moto 2, Martin was ranked 16th overall. He started the day with the fifth-best qualification time.

Martin finished sixth in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division on the strength of five top-fives and two other top-10s in nine rounds. He is currently ranked 11th in combined SuperMotocross points, 58 above the cutline to make the top 20 and get an automatic invitation to the three-race playoff in September.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders

Chase Sexton , concussion

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Jason Anderson , vertebrae

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | Will not return until Motocross

Cooper Webb , concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders

Nate Thrasher , hip

Stilez Robertson , leg

Cameron McAdoo , shoulder

Seth Hammaker , arm and wrist

Austin Forkner , knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part

Jo Shimoda , collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Jalek Swoll , arm | returned at Pala