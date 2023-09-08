 Skip navigation
Cooper Webb reunited with Star Yamaha Racing for multi-year deal

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 8, 2023 09:23 AM

Cooper Webb will join Yamaha Star Racing in a multi-year deal, the team announced.

“Reuniting with Cooper Webb signals not just a homecoming but also a bright horizon for the team,” said team manager Jeremy Coker in a press release. “We’re all pretty excited to get going and to see the legacy he will build in this new chapter with his home team.”

Webb won Monster Energy Supercross titles in 2019 and 2021. He last competed on a Yamaha in 2018 after making his pro debut with the manufacturer in 2013.

“I’m super excited to be racing again for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team,” Webb said. “It feels like a family reunion. It’s all the people that I started my career with, and I can’t wait to go racing with them again.”

Webb will race with the team beginning with this week’s SuperMotocross playoff Race 1 in Concord, North Carolina at zMax Dragway. He is seeded sixth to start the playoffs despite missing rounds in both Supercross and the Pro Motocross series.

“Racing in Charlotte for me is a dream come true. It’s my home race. The last time we raced there, I had probably had my best race ever. I’m really looking forward to getting back to the gate with this team and this bike and starting off my new chapter well.

Webb will join teammates Eli Webb and Justin Cooper in the 450 class. Cooper’s announcement he would graduate to the 450 class came two weeks ago.