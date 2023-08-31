Justin Cooper promoted to 450s with Star Racing Yamaha in 2024

Justin Cooper will graduate to the 450 class in 2024 with the Monster Energy Star Racing team, the same team with which he raced in the 250 class. He will join Eli Tomac for the Supercross season.

Cooper finished second in the Pro Motocross 250 division and pushed Hunter Lawrence in the championship battle to the final round despite missing both motos at High Point due to a crash the morning of the race. He won four motos during the season, second-most to Lawrence’s seven.

“I’m super excited to sign the 450 deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing,” Cooper said in a press release. “We’ve had an awesome six years together on the 250, and I think that success should transition quite nicely to the 450 class.

“I’m also super excited to start this next chapter of my career. It’s really nice to know that we have a team behind us that knows me and what I like on the bike to make that transition easier and carry over the success we’ve built on the 250 over to the 450 class. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into this next season. To be able to make my fulltime 450 debut with a crew that I’m comfortable with and that I trust — It’s just a welcome feeling. There’s nothing really to worry about, like a big transition stage and having to move or anything like that. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cooper made five starts in the 2023 Supercross 450 division this season with a parttime schedule before returning to compete on a 250 for Pro Motocross. He swept the top 10 on the 450 with a best finish of sixth at Daytona.

We’re pleased to announce Justin’s addition to the 450 team,” said Jeremy Coker, team manager of Star Racing. “Having him with us full-time in the premier class is truly exciting. You can feel his real potential when he’s on a 450, and I honestly think we’re about to see some amazing things from him in the near future.”

Cooper is no longer eligible to compete in the 250 class. He had two seasons to defend his 2021 250 West championship before being required to move up a division.

Cooper finished eighth in the combined SMX points and will have three more rounds on his 250 bike when the playoffs begin September 9 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

