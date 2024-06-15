LIVE Pro Motocross Round 4 from High Point

MOUNT MORRIS, Pennsylvania: It simply doesn’t get much better. Highs in the upper 70s and clear skies are forecasted for Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 21 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at High Point Raceway.

One of the previous three red plate holders will likely walk away with it after today’s race and Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Hunter Lawrence each have a strong chance to be the one.

The track always looks so pristine before the first group starts tearing it up.

Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day After missing 11 months to injury in 2023, Malcolm Stewart knows there is nothing as valuable as seat time.

Qualification

250s

Haiden Deegan picks begins his quest for perfection through four rounds with the fastest time in Qualification at 2:24.178.

Chance Hymas (2:24.370) proves last week was not a fluke with the second fastest time and Tom Vialle (2:24.756).

Levi Kitchen and Dylan Schwartz round out the top five.

