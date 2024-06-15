 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation
U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation
U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIVE Pro Motocross Round 4 from High Point

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 15, 2024 08:22 AM

MOUNT MORRIS, Pennsylvania: It simply doesn’t get much better. Highs in the upper 70s and clear skies are forecasted for Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 21 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at High Point Raceway.

One of the previous three red plate holders will likely walk away with it after today’s race and Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Hunter Lawrence each have a strong chance to be the one.

The track always looks so pristine before the first group starts tearing it up.

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart closeup in helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
After missing 11 months to injury in 2023, Malcolm Stewart knows there is nothing as valuable as seat time.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Qualification

250s

Haiden Deegan picks begins his quest for perfection through four rounds with the fastest time in Qualification at 2:24.178.

Chance Hymas (2:24.370) proves last week was not a fluke with the second fastest time and Tom Vialle (2:24.756).

Levi Kitchen and Dylan Schwartz round out the top five.

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for this afternoon’s motos, check out some recent news you may have missed:

Malcolm Stewart climbs in Motocross
Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda
High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored
5 Things to Watch for in High Point
450 Results from Thunder Valley | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence responds with Thunder Valley win
Michael Mosiman out for remainder of MX
Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury
Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence’s streak
AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy