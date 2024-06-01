 Skip navigation
Ferrucci Kirkwood.png
Santino Ferrucci shoves Kyle Kirkwood, feuds with Colton Herta in Detroit practice: ‘That guy’s a head case’
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole at WWT Raceway
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard not on Denmark Olympic road cycling team

Top Clips

oly_gria_uschampssimonebiles_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
oly_gria_uschampssunilee_240531.jpg
Lee shines in all-around at U.S. Championships
imageID_23432502_copy.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown updates

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published June 1, 2024 12:18 PM

The Pro Motocross Series remains in California for Round 2 of Pro Motocross, Round 19 of the SuperMotocross World Championship as Jett Lawrence looks to defend his victory in last year’s Hangtown Motocross Classic and keep his perfect record alive.

Haiden Deegan swept last week’s 250 motos in Pala, California but had to wait four hours to be declared the winner. He made a statement by dominating the second 250 race and expects to be just as loudly heard in Hangtown.

MX 2024 Rd 01 Fox Raceway Pala Haiden Deegan leads Tom Vialle.JPG
American Motorcycle Association explains Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle penalty discrepancy at Fox Raceway
In this week’s SMX Insider, Mike Pelletier explained why Tom Vialle was penalized while Haiden Deegan was not.
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Qualification

250s

Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle were centerstage in last week’s controversial finish but that has not distracted them. Deegan (1:58.557) was fastest in Qualification 1 with Vialle (1:59.891) close behind.

On the new Triumph, Joey Savatgy (1:59.974) slotted into third.

Ty Masterpool moved to the Kawasaki Pro Circuit team last week and struggled. He’s fourth on the chart in Q1.

Chance Hymas rounds out the top five.

nbc_moto_haidendeegan_240527.jpg
Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race
Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
    ,

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the features, check out some of the recent news you may have missed:

AMA explains Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle decision
Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing
Hangtown by the numbers
450 results from Fox Raceway | 250 results
Haiden Deegan waits four hours for Fox victory.
Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Pala and in MX
Cameron McAdoo suffers setback, Ty Masterpool steps in
Garrett Marchbanks, RJ Hampshire crash in Pala
Jeremy Martin not ready to return to MX
RJ Hampshire suggests changes to 250 SX