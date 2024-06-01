LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown updates

The Pro Motocross Series remains in California for Round 2 of Pro Motocross, Round 19 of the SuperMotocross World Championship as Jett Lawrence looks to defend his victory in last year’s Hangtown Motocross Classic and keep his perfect record alive.

Haiden Deegan swept last week’s 250 motos in Pala, California but had to wait four hours to be declared the winner. He made a statement by dominating the second 250 race and expects to be just as loudly heard in Hangtown.

American Motorcycle Association explains Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle penalty discrepancy at Fox Raceway In this week’s SMX Insider, Mike Pelletier explained why Tom Vialle was penalized while Haiden Deegan was not.

Qualification

250s

Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle were centerstage in last week’s controversial finish but that has not distracted them. Deegan (1:58.557) was fastest in Qualification 1 with Vialle (1:59.891) close behind.

On the new Triumph, Joey Savatgy (1:59.974) slotted into third.

Ty Masterpool moved to the Kawasaki Pro Circuit team last week and struggled. He’s fourth on the chart in Q1.

Chance Hymas rounds out the top five.

Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

