2024 Motocross Round 2, Hangtown by the numbers: Jett Lawrence leads flag-to-flag 80 percent of the time

Jett Lawrence was challenged on two occasions in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, but rode away from Chase Sexton in the closing laps to extend his winning streak to 24 consecutive motos and 12 straight Outdoor Nationals overall victories. Lawrence is undefeated in this division.

Hunter Lawrence was the fastest rider on the circuit in four of the first seven laps of Moto 2, while Jett was only second or third-best. Chase Sexton was fastest from laps eight through 10 and again in the final two laps.

In winning Moto 2, Jett tied James Stewart for third on the all-time list and is seven races away from tying Ricky Carmichael’s record of 31.

According to WeWentFast.com, after pacing the field flag-to-flag at Fox Raceway, Jett has now led the last 95 laps of competition. That is the fourth-longest streak since this statistic has been tracked, beginning in 2004. Notably, Lawrence also has the second and third-longest streaks he set last year — including one stretch in which he led 105 consecutive laps. Notably, second-best his streak of 97 laps came in the first seven motos of his rookie season last year.

James Stewart’s record of 221 laps is safe for the moment.

Jett has been so dominant in the outdoor series that he has led start-to-finish in just under 80 percent of his starts. He has allowed only four other riders to lead laps since his debut: Ken Roczen led 16 laps (in two motos), Aaron Plessinger seven laps (in two motos), Adam Cianciarulo three laps, and Dylan Ferrandis has two laps at the front of the field.

More impressive still, Jett has been passed for the lead only once in Motocross when he fell at High Point last year in Moto 1 on Lap 6 and allowed Roczen to lead the next six laps. Lawrence passed him with four laps remaining but allowed Roczen to get the jump in Moto 2. Roczen led the first 10 laps of that race before Lawrence took the top spot away with six remaining.

Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

Haiden Deegan swept the 250 motos in Pala, and Levi Kitchen finished second in both. Between them, Deegan and Kitchen set 17 of the fastest 20 laps.

With Deegan under threat of penalty following Moto 2 last week, Pro Circuit nearly won their 300th race in the most unlikely of manners. Kitchen gave up the lead in Moto 1 after a course marker got stuck in his boot. He was within two seconds of beating Deegan in the second race, and if Deegan had incurred a one-position penalty in Moto 2, Kitchen would have had the tiebreaker for the overall win.

