Cameron McAdoo suffers setback and Seth Hammaker still out, Ty Masterpool to fill-in at Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Cameron McAdoo was quietly hoping to return to action this week in the Pro Motocross season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, but suffered a ‘setback’ with the shoulder injury he sustained in Supercross Round 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

No official announcement was made about his return, but McAdoo was on this week’s entry list for the 250 division in hopes of getting back in action for the full outdoor season.

Seth Hammaker was also on this week’s entry list but will miss the opener due to his lingering injury.

Ty Masterpool will step in to fill one of the rides vacated by McAdoo and Hammaker.

“Hey everyone I wanted to give an update leading into the weekend,” McAdoo posted on Instagram ahead of the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway. “I was making good progress but had a setback from the shoulder injury I sustained in Nashville and I will unfortunately be missing the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross championship.”

McAdoo ended the season 12th in combined 250 standings heading into the 11-round, 22-race Motocross season which will award substantially more 250 points than was available in Supercross’ nine 250 rounds.

McAdoo currently sits 32 points ahead of 21st in the standings and 78 above 31st. The top 20 in combined SuperMotocross standings receive an invitation to race in the three playoff races. Positions 21st through 30th must race their way into the Main Events through a Last Chance Qualifier.

