Twins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18

Its Wednesday, June 18 and the Twins (36-36) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (38-35).

Bailey Ober is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Nick Lodolo for Cincinnati as the Twins look to rebound following last night’s 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Cincinnati managed just five hits on the night against Twins’ pitching, but Will Benson and Jake Fraley collected three of the five hits and drove in four runs to pace the attack. The Reds have now won three in a row while Minnesota has lost five in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Reds

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNOH

Odds for the Twins at the Reds

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (-108), Reds (-111)

Spread: Reds 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Bailey Ober vs. Nick Lodolo

Twins: Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 vs. Texas - 4.2IP, 7ER, 6H, 6BB, 3Ks Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at Cleveland - 3.1IP, 6ER, 5H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Reds

Nick Lodolo has struck out at least 4 opposing hitters in every game since April 8

has struck out at least 4 opposing hitters in every game since April 8 The Twins’ last 4 games against the Reds have gone over the Total

The Twins have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Reds

Ty France is 0-10 in his last 3 games

is 0-10 in his last 3 games Jake Fraley is 9-22 (.409) over his last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

