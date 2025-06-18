Diamondbacks at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 18

Its Wednesday, June 18 and the Diamondbacks (36-36) are in Toronto for Game 2 of their series against the Blue Jays (39-33).

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Eric Lauer for Toronto.

The Blue Jays rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth on back-to-back home runs by Bo Bichette and Addison Barger last night to take out the Diamondbacks in the series opener 5-4. Josh Naylor had two hits in the loss for Arizona.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: ARID, Sportsnet

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-106), Blue Jays (-113)

Spread: Blue Jays 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Eric Lauer

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 6.27 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 vs. Seattle - 6.1IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (2-1, 2.37 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at St. Louis - 4.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks have won 18 of 35 games following a loss

6 of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 games against the Blue Jays have gone over the Total

Josh Naylor is riding a 7-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .394 (13-33)

is riding a 7-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .394 (13-33) Bo Bichette picked up a couple of hits last night to snap a 1-12 streak at the plate

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

