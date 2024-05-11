 Skip navigation
Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
TENNIS-ITA-OPEN-2024
Rafael Nadal reconsidering his status for the French Open after a lopsided loss in Rome
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Former teammates move on from Kansas incident

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chejacksongoalv2_240511.jpg
Jackson heads Chelsea 3-2 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_chesterlinggoal_240511.jpg
Sterling’s curler puts Chelsea level at v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240511.jpg
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 17 Coverage of 2024 season finale from Salt Lake City

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 11, 2024 01:15 PM

In-Race Notes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — It’s a beautiful day at Rice-Eccles Stadium with bright blue skies. Clouds are forecast for the start of the race, but no rain until the middle of the night.

Three championships are on the line this week with the closest belonging to the 250 West division. RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are tied in points. In 250 East, Tom Vialle has a 15-point lead on Haiden Deegan. Jett Lawrence is 20 above Cooper Webb in 450s.

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the race, catch up on some recent news:

Haiden Deegan: Building character
Salt Lake City by the numbers
Eli Tomac extends MX, SMX contract | sidelined with thumb injury
Adam Cianciarulo is more than a dirt bike racer
Three SuperMotocross finales to air live in Spanish
Denver 450 results, points | 250s results, points
Jett Lawrence wins eighth rookie season race at Denver.
Benny Bloss out for remainder of 2024 SX
Jalek Swoll: Podium denied
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia and takes control.
Dylan Ferrandis returns for end of SX season