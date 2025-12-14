Reserves Dioubate, Lowe lead second-half comeback for Kentucky in 72-60 victory over Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mouhamed Dioubate totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds, fellow reserve Jaland Lowe scored 13 and Kentucky stormed back in the second half to beat Indiana 72-60 at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Dioubate sank 4 of 7 shots, 6 of 10 free throws and added five steals for the Wildcats (7-4). Both subs had nine points after halftime to rally the Wildcats from a 39-32 deficit.

Otega Oweh scored 10 points, the lone Wildcats starter to reach double figures.

Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries each scored 15 points to lead the Hoosiers (8-3). Tayton Conerway scored 11.

Wilkerson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 in the first half to help Indiana take a seven-point lead into the break. Nobody had more than five points for Kentucky and reserve Kam Williams was the only one with multiple baskets.

The Wildcats shot 32% in the first half and missed 8 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers shot 41% but missed 11 of 14 from distance.

DeVries’ layup upped Indiana’s advantage to 49-42, but Dioubate grabbed offensive rebounds and scored twice to finish a 10-0 run and Kentucky took the lead with 11:31 left to play and never trailed again.

Neither team shot 40% from the floor. Kentucky made 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, while the Hoosiers were 4 for 24. Indiana was 26 for 29 from the foul line, while the Wildcats made 25 of 38.

Indiana: Hosts Chicago State on Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts No. 22 St. John’s on Saturday.