MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Army at Navy
Horvath to Heidenreich on 4th-and-goal leads No. 22 Navy to a 17-16 win over Army
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier
Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn’s 79-51 rout of 16th-ranked USC with JuJu Watkins looking on

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reserves Dioubate, Lowe lead second-half comeback for Kentucky in 72-60 victory over Indiana

  
Published December 13, 2025 11:12 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mouhamed Dioubate totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds, fellow reserve Jaland Lowe scored 13 and Kentucky stormed back in the second half to beat Indiana 72-60 at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Dioubate sank 4 of 7 shots, 6 of 10 free throws and added five steals for the Wildcats (7-4). Both subs had nine points after halftime to rally the Wildcats from a 39-32 deficit.

Otega Oweh scored 10 points, the lone Wildcats starter to reach double figures.

Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries each scored 15 points to lead the Hoosiers (8-3). Tayton Conerway scored 11.

Wilkerson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 in the first half to help Indiana take a seven-point lead into the break. Nobody had more than five points for Kentucky and reserve Kam Williams was the only one with multiple baskets.

The Wildcats shot 32% in the first half and missed 8 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers shot 41% but missed 11 of 14 from distance.

DeVries’ layup upped Indiana’s advantage to 49-42, but Dioubate grabbed offensive rebounds and scored twice to finish a 10-0 run and Kentucky took the lead with 11:31 left to play and never trailed again.

Neither team shot 40% from the floor. Kentucky made 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, while the Hoosiers were 4 for 24. Indiana was 26 for 29 from the foul line, while the Wildcats made 25 of 38.

Up next

Indiana: Hosts Chicago State on Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts No. 22 St. John’s on Saturday.