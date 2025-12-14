 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Kentucky
Reserves Dioubate, Lowe lead second-half comeback for Kentucky in 72-60 victory over Indiana
NCAA Football: Army at Navy
Horvath to Heidenreich on 4th-and-goal leads No. 22 Navy to a 17-16 win over Army
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Kentucky
Reserves Dioubate, Lowe lead second-half comeback for Kentucky in 72-60 victory over Indiana
NCAA Football: Army at Navy
Horvath to Heidenreich on 4th-and-goal leads No. 22 Navy to a 17-16 win over Army
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Burries scores 28 points as No. 1 Arizona rallies from halftime deficit to beat No. 12 Alabama 96-75

  
Published December 14, 2025 12:30 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 28 points, 20 of those coming during a 14-minute second-half flurry, and No. 1 Arizona roared back from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat No. 12 Alabama 96-75.

The Wildcats (9-0) trailed by two points at halftime before seizing command with a 14-1 run, highlighted by Burries making three consecutive baskets. Burries was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, mitigating a quiet night for fellow freshman Koa Peat, who was saddled by foul trouble and scored six points — far off his 15.9 points-per-game average.

Labaron Philon Jr. scored 24 points, including a twisting pullup in the lane that gave Alabama (7-3) a 41-39 lead at the half. That was the final highlight for the Tide, which couldn’t match Arizona’s intensity over the final 20 minutes.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona’s 7-foot-2 Lithuanian center, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Jaden Bradley added 14 points and seven assists, haunting the former Crimson Tide program that he helped earn the top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona (9-0) stretched the lead to 23 on three occasions, beating their fifth ranked opponent of the nonconference schedule following wins over UConn, Florida, Auburn and UCLA.

Badly outrebounded during losses to Purdue and Gonzaga, the Tide struggled again on the boards, where Arizona dominated 52-32. Tobe Awaka’s 15 rebounds padded the margin.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 for Alabama, which shot 12 for 32 from deep but couldn’t approach its 95-point average. Aiden Sherrell blocked eight shots but had little help from the Tide’s frontcourt.

Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points off the bench for Arizona.

Up next

Alabama hosts South Florida next Wednesday.

Arizona hosts Abilene Christian next Tuesday.