LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 1 coverage from Fox Raceway: Chase Sexton fastest in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 25, 2024 11:14 AM

PALA, California: It’s a beautiful day as the Pro Motocross series begins their 11-round championship with a high of 70 and no rain in the forecast. This is Round 18 of the SuperMotocross season with points from both Supercross and Motocross contributing to the playoff seeding.

Press Day was active with Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire crashing. They will not be in today’s race.

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton was one of the few riders to push Jett Lawrence in Motocross. He finished second in this race last year and picks up where he left off. Sexton (2:20.988) posts the fastest speed in the Qualification 1.

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence slot into second and third respectively.

Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 Group A Qualification 1 results

250s

The 250 riders take to the track early with Chance Hymas (2:24.780) leading the riders in their first session. Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen follow with Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda rounding out the top five.

Joey Savatgy finally gets a chance to ride his new Triumph and he slots into eighth, one tenth of a second behind teammate Jalek Swoll.

Click here for complete 250 Group A, Qualification 1 results

