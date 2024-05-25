LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 1 coverage from Fox Raceway: Chase Sexton fastest in Q1

PALA, California: It’s a beautiful day as the Pro Motocross series begins their 11-round championship with a high of 70 and no rain in the forecast. This is Round 18 of the SuperMotocross season with points from both Supercross and Motocross contributing to the playoff seeding.

Press Day was active with Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire crashing. They will not be in today’s race.

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton was one of the few riders to push Jett Lawrence in Motocross. He finished second in this race last year and picks up where he left off. Sexton (2:20.988) posts the fastest speed in the Qualification 1.

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence slot into second and third respectively.

Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 Group A Qualification 1 results

250s

The 250 riders take to the track early with Chance Hymas (2:24.780) leading the riders in their first session. Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen follow with Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda rounding out the top five.

Joey Savatgy finally gets a chance to ride his new Triumph and he slots into eighth, one tenth of a second behind teammate Jalek Swoll.

Click here for complete 250 Group A, Qualification 1 results

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait on the motos, check out some recent SuperMotocross news:

Cameron McAdoo suffers setback, Ty Masterpool steps in

Garrett Marchbanks, RJ Hampshire crash in Pala

Jeremy Martin not ready to return to MX

Motocross: Fox Raceway by the numbers

RJ Hampshire suggests changes to SX

Jett Lawrence’s 2024 450 title highs and lows

Tom Vialle: Sophomore sensation wins 250E

RJ Hampshire: 2024 is the year of 24

Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence warned and fined

Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery

