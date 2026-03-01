 Skip navigation
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep

  
Published March 1, 2026 05:33 AM

Three-time Olympic medalist Jaelin Kauf led another U.S. women’s sweep of a World Cup dual moguls event on Sunday.

Kauf, who earned moguls and dual moguls silver medalist at the Milan Cortina Olympics, topped teammate Olivia Giaccio 20-15 in Sunday’s final in Nanto-Toyama, Japan.

Both women got bumped off their lines between the first and second jump. Kauf was ahead of Giaccio, who won Saturday’s traditional moguls competition.

“Didn’t really know what happened to her,” Kauf said. “Was trying to hang on and just make it to the bottom.”

Tess Johnson took third to round out the U.S. sweep in dual moguls, an event that made its Olympic debut last month.

In the previous World Cup dual moguls event this season, Kauf led a U.S. podium sweep with Liz Lemley and Johnson on Jan. 10. Lemley, the Olympic moguls champion, did not compete this weekend.

Kauf’s 18 career World Cup victories are the most for any active U.S. freestyle skier.

The moguls World Cup continues next weekend in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

