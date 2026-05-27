LA28 unveils competition schedule for Paralympics

LA28 revealed the Paralympic competition schedule on Wednesday, offering a holistic view of when medal events will take place across two weeks and over 1,100 hours of competition.

The 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will be the largest ever, featuring 560 medal events (the most since Seoul 1988), the largest athlete field ever assembled, and a record 23 sports held in nearly 20 competition venues and seven zones throughout the region. All venues will be located within a 35-mile radius, designed to deliver a compact and connected experience.

“The Paralympic Games are a must-see elite sporting event,” said Janet Evans, LA Chief Athlete Officer. “As the world’s third largest sporting event, they celebrate athletic excellence at the highest level, demonstrating relentless determination and the limitless potential and power of sport. With more sports and days of competition than ever before, LA28 is setting the stage for a legendary Paralympic Games.”

“We have the opportunity to break barriers and redefine what the Paralympic Movement and disability representation can mean for the next generation,” said Ileana Rodriguez, LA28 VP of Paralympic Strategy and Relations. “We have the chance to shine a brighter light on more Paralympians than ever before, and I cannot wait for fans everywhere to witness the extraordinary athleticism and unforgettable moments that their performances are sure to bring.”

LA28 will be the first Paralympics to have sports starting before the Opening Ceremony (wheelchair rugby, boccia). The Opening Ceremony will take place on August 15, 2028 at 9 p.m. ET, while the Closing Ceremony is slated for August 27, 2028 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Paralympic Debuts

Paralympic climbing will make its debut after it was confirmed to the LA28 sports program in 2024. It’s the first time an organizing committee has added a sport to the Paralympic program.

In addition to the eight new events for para climbing, three other new events will take place. In para table tennis and para triathlon, one new women’s event has been added in each sport, and in para swimming, there will be a new relay for athletes with intellectual impairment.

Super Saturday

The final weekend will be some of the most action-packed days of competition in Paralympic history. August 26, 2028, aka ‘Super Saturday,’ will have champions crowned across 15 finals sessions, showcasing half of the sports and awarding more than 50 gold medals.

On August 27, 2028, the final day of competition, seven finals sessions will award 20 medals before the Closing Ceremony, marking the most medals awarded on the last day of the Paralympics since Atlanta in 1996.

Take a look at the full 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics schedule here.