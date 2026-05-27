Coco Gauff involved in ‘mini car accident’ on her way to French Open match, still gets win

PARIS — Coco Gauff was involved in a car accident on the way to Roland Garros for the first match of her French Open title defense. She did not appear injured.

“We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today,” Gauff told TNT Sports with a laugh. “We ran into a (pole). You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car.

“The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi,” Gauff added after beating fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.

Gauff started her match earlier than expected when there was a retirement in another match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“And then right before I went onto court, my dress got stuck, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me take it off,” Gauff said. “It was an eventful day. But I feel like whenever that happens, it lets you not think about the match too match. I’m just happy to be here in one piece.”

Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s title match in Paris.