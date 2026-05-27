Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani still set to start after getting hit on hand by a pitch against the Rockies

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch and left the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Colorado Rockies.

The two-way superstar was struck by Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fourth. Ohtani left after grounding out in the fifth. He was 0 for 2 with a run scored in the team’s 16-5 win.

Manager Dave Roberts said the ball mostly hit the pad on Ohtani’s hand before clipping his pinkie finger.

“We’re in a good spot,” he said, adding that given the Dodgers’ big lead he wanted Ohtani to rest ahead of his scheduled mound start in the series finale.

“I haven’t decided yet if he’s going to hit,” Roberts said. “I just want to kind of make sure how he comes in and physically how he feels because I want to make sure he feels really good on the pitching side of things.”