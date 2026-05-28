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Top-ranked Jannik Sinner loses in the French Open second round

  
Published May 28, 2026 10:41 AM
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May 26, 2026 11:43 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss who is most likely to come out on top of the women's French Open draw, highlighting the "big four" of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatiek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff.

PARIS — Overwhelming favorite Jannik Sinner is out of the French Open in the second round.

The top-ranked Sinner struggled with the heat and lost to 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 after wasting a chance to serve for the match.

Sinner was on a 30-match winning streak stretching back to February and he widely was expected to complete a career Grand Slam by taking the only big title missing in his tennis career — especially with two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz out due to an injured right wrist.

Sinner bent over on the clay court in apparent exhaustion multiple times and hardly was even running for shots as the match wore on, resorting to drop shots and serve-and-volley tactics to try and shorten the points.

He attempted to cool himself with a hand-held fan on changeovers and put bags of ice around his neck.

The temperature at the start of the match was 84 degrees Fahrenheit and rose to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cerundolo didn’t celebrate too much when it was over, just producing a little wave to the crowd.

“It’s tough for him,” Cerundolo said. “I couldn’t win more than three games by set. So I think I was a little bit lucky. … He was deserving to win in this match. But then I don’t know what happened. … I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

Sinner was serving for the match in the third set at 5-4, 0-40 when he bent over on the court and then walked to his chair. He asked for assistance and left the court. His entire light blue outfit was soaked through with sweat.

After losing the set 7-5, Sinner received medical attention and left the court. Minerals were added to his drink when he returned but Sinner wasn’t able to recuperate.

Sinner also struggled in the heat at the Australian Open against Eliot Spizzirri in January. The roof was closed and the third-round match swung his way.

Sinner last lost on Feb. 19 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals. He had won five straight Masters titles and hardly dropped a set.

On the same Court Philippe Chatrier last year, Sinner wasted three match points against Alcaraz and lost an epic final.