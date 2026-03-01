Relief Pitcher Sleepers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball

Relief pitcher is not only the most volatile position in baseball, but their fantasy value can vary the most based on league depth and format. In any case, finding those late-round relief gems can go a long way towards a successful fantasy season. Last year, we had Aroldis Chapman and Daniel Palencia emerge from the late rounds to provide league-winning upside. Whether you’re looking for saves, a middle reliever for holds leagues, or stashing the next closers in waiting, we’ve got seven sleepers that could outperform their draft price.

ADP data taken from the NFBC Online Championships in February

2026 Fantasy Baseball Relief Pitcher Sleepers

Clayton Beeter - Washington Nationals (NFBC ADP: 307)

The Nationals traded Jose A. Ferrer to the Mariners this offseason, vacating the team’s ninth-inning role after Ferrer finished out the season with 11 saves. As things stand, Beeter appears to be the frontrunner to open the season as the closer. The 27-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Yankees last season and posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings. However, he had made two appearances with New York before joining the Nationals and gave up six runs in those two outings. Beeter made 24 appearances with Washington, posting a 2.49 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 21 2/3 frames. He has the strikeout stuff to be an excellent high-leverage reliever. The challenge for Beeter has always been throwing strikes. Even in his impressive run with the Nationals over the final two months, he posted a 16.7% walk rate. Limiting free passes would certainly help his cause in closing out games. Still, his strikeout upside and potential for saves make him a decent dart throw near the end of drafts.

Kirby Yates - Los Angeles Angels (NFBC ADP: 297)

Yes, Yates is 38 years old and coming off a 5.23 ERA while battling soft tissue injuries across 41 1/3 innings with the Dodgers. Still, he’s just one season removed from a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves with the Rangers in 2024. And despite the disaster performance, there were still some things to like under the hood. Yates maintained a strong 29.2% strikeout rate and a 16.5% swinging-strike rate that was better than his 15.2% mark in 2024. He also dropped his walk rate from 11.8% to 9.6%. There was also a clear marker of when his performance dropped off last season. Over the first month and a half, Yates looked very much like his 2024 self, striking out 31 batters to just five walks over his first 18 1/3 innings with a 2.95 ERA. He surrendered three runs on May 17 and landed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. Yates was never able to get right from there, hitting the IL two more times with back and hamstring issues. Despite the age concerns, he comes into the season perhaps the healthiest of the viable closing options to open the year for the Angels, as late-inning hopeful Robert Stephenson reportedly dealt with a nerve issue over the offseason, putting his readiness for Opening Day in doubt. Given the strikeout ability we saw behind the disappointing surface stats, Yates is worth a dart throw for saves late in drafts with some upside if he can reclaim some of that 2024 magic.

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox (NFBC ADP: 331)

It’s fairly easy to dismiss Taylor by looking at his surface stats in his time with the White Sox last season. He recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 36 2/3 innings. However, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not delving a bit deeper into his intriguing skill set, which tells a whole other story. The 23-year-old right-hander was incredibly unlucky on balls put in play, with a bloated .420 BABIP. He struck out 54 batters for an excellent 34.4% strikeout rate and 24.8% K-BB rate. His ERA indicators suggest his talent level was more in line with a sub-3.00 ERA. This came after posting a 1.01 ERA and a 36.6% strikeout rate over 26 2/3 innings in Double-A. Not only was he prolific at missing bats, but he also suppressed the power of opposing hitters, giving up zero homers across both levels.

With Seranthony Dominguez stepping in as the primary closer, it’s unlikely Taylor will be deployed in a single-inning role that would put him in line for a share of saves. Instead, he’s likely be used in a versatile, multi-inning fashion with the goal of reaching 100 innings. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him end up with a handful of saves and falling into some wins while collecting 120 strikeouts, which would make him quite valuable regardless of format.

Matt Svanson - St. Louis Cardinals (NFBC ADP: 359)

One of the ambiguous situations around the league, Riley O’Brien and Jojo Romero ended the season splitting save chances for the Cardinals. While both had solid seasons on the surface, their underlying skills suggest regression, with K-BB rates of 11.6% and 10.2%, respectively. Struggles for the incumbents could open the door for Svanson, who displayed the best skills in the St. Louis bullpen and produced incredible numbers in his first full season. The 27-year-old right-hander posted a 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings. In contrast to O’Brien and Romero, Svanson finished with a strong 20.5% K-BB rate. The Cardinals may struggle to accumulate a high number of save chances, but keep an eye on Svanson as one of the more talented closers in waiting.

Garrett Whitlock - Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP: 358)

After several seasons battling injuries and role ambiguity, Whitlock has fully developed into one of the best high-leverage relievers in baseball after a breakout 2025 season. He posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 72 innings while recording 24 holds and seven wins. Those 91 strikeouts were top-10 in baseball among relievers behind a career-high 16.3% swinging-strike rate, with his sinker, slider, and changeup all generating whiffs. As the primary setup man in Boston, Whitlock makes for a great late option in holds leagues given his ratio stability, volume, and strikeout upside. And while Aroldis Chapman’s role in the ninth inning is secure, Whitlock is one of the higher-priority closers in waiting given that Chapman is entering his age-38 season.

Justin Sterner - Athletics (NFBC ADP: 333)

The Athletics struggled to fill the ninth-inning void left by Mason Miller following his trade to the Padres at last season’s deadline. Six different relievers recorded saves, and none with more than four. Sterner is a prime candidate to take the lead for save chances in 2026. After posting a mediocre 3.67 ERA in the first half, he really found his stride after the All-Star break, particularly over the final two months. From August on, he posted a 1.40 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and a 33/4 K/BB ratio for a stellar 29.9% K-BB rate that was tenth in baseball among relievers during that span. If Sterner can maintain the 16.3% swinging-strike rate in the second half, along with the excellent walk rate, there’s a solid chance he’ll be working his way into a closer role that’s wide open in Sacramento.

Bryan Baker - Tampa Bay Rays (NFBC ADP: Undrafted)

Baker is another reliever who is easy to overlook based on 2025 surface stats. He posted a 4.06 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 68 2/3 innings with the Orioles and Rays. Of course, the Rays have a reputation for savvy moves and excellent pitching development. And the underlying skills point to better results ahead for Baker. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out 83 batters last season for a 30.3% strikeout rate while issuing just a 6.2% walk rate for a strong 24.1% K-BB. Some ERA indicators, including a 3.08 xFIP and 2.74 SIERA, further suggest he was much better than the 4.06 ERA he produced. The Rays are expected to utilize a closer committee. Manager Kevin Cash named Griffin Jax, Edwin Uceta, and Garrett Cleavinger, along with Baker, as pitchers who could get the nod for save chances. Uceta has been hampered by a shoulder issue early in camp. And Cleavinger is currently the only projected left-hander in the bullpen. If Uceta should miss time out of the gate, Baker could be the biggest beneficiary of save chances next to Jax.