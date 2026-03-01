2026 NFL Combine: Day 3 Winners and Losers among QBs, RBs, and WRs including Allar, Love, and Boston

Day 3 is a big one here in Indianapolis, with the Quarterback, Running Back and Wide Receiver groups all in action for our viewing pleasure. The Running Back position saw most of the players who were expected to run slower than a 4.50s 40 wait until their pro day, as only two of the 10 players tested (Robert Henry: 4.52s/Emmett Johnson: 4.56s) failed to hit that mark. Similar to the previous workouts this week, the 3-Cone/Shuttle drills are dying art forms with fewer and fewer participants taking part in the agility tests.

But with that said, there were athletes who raised eyebrows…due to good and bad performances. Lets dive in.

2026 NFL Combine: Day 3 Winners

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

While he didn’t test, that’s not as big a deal for quarterbacks as the throwing portion of the event is. When it was time to uncork downfield throws, Allar (6’5/228) was more than up to the task. The ball jumped out of his hand on the release, and the ease in which he pushed the ball downfield was an outlier amongst his peers. Not only did he have the zip to make the deep throws, but his ball placement on them was pristine, leading the receivers expertly as opposed to making them slow down or come back to the ball. He displayed the traits that had scouts intrigued heading into 2025 until Allar sustained a season-ending injury in Week 7 against Northwestern which derailed his draft stock a bit. In 2024, Allar completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while earning a 79.1 PFF passing grade across 394 attempts. His vertical production was respectable at 38-of-94 (40.4%) with 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions, flashing both arm strength and willingness to challenge tight windows. When able to operate with a clean pocket, he delivered an 81.9 passing grade with 8.9 yards per attempt and 22 touchdowns, underscoring the rhythm distributor traits. There’s a group of five or so signal callers vying to be the 3rd QB selected, and Allar may have done enough to put himself at the top of the list.

The 2024 New Mexico State Running Back Room

It’s hard to believe after Mike Washington Jr. and Seth McGowan led a pair of SEC run games in 2025 that these two warhorses shared the same backfield at stepping-stone program New Mexico State the year prior. NMSU HC Tony Sanchez identified the raw talent these two athletic specimens possessed when he pulled them up from relative obscurity at Butler Community College (McGowan) and Buffalo (Washington).

A former Oklahoma recruit, McGowan (6’0/223) shined as a freshman at Oklahoma before being dismissed for an armed robbery conviction. He participated in a diversion program and cleared his probationary period, allowing him to go back to college and earn his way back to the FBS level. He made the most of his Combine opportunity, posting an 85th% 4.49s 40 with a pair of elite 99th% jumps (4.25” vert/10’11” broad) for a sensational 9.63 RAS. McGowan is sudden and bouncy with notable lateral agility, capable of sticking his foot in the ground and making the first defender miss, but his frenetic style can lead him to freelance outside the blocking script and leave yardage on the field. I’m a little higher on McGowan than the consensus as my RB7 in the class.

Mike Washington Jr. (6’1/223) likely had the most memorable RB showing, blowing away onlookers with a 4.33s 40 that was a 99.6th Percentile when paired with his rocked-up 223-pound frame. Perhaps just as impressive was his 1.51 10-yard split (97th Percentile) that was the fastest mark among the 10 participants. It isn’t often you see a 223-pounder pacing the RB group in acceleration and overall speed, but that’s exactly what Washington achieved. Toss in a pair of 95th-percentile jumps (39” vert/10’08” broad) and Washington recorded a perfect 10.0 RAS Score on the day. He led an Arkansas offense that ranked #1 nationally with a 52.7% rushing success rate and a 10.2% explosive play rate that placed second overall, allowing him to rack up 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns with an 84.3 run grade. Washington profiles as a downhill NFL rotational back who can punish defenses with chunk plays when things are blocked cleanly and he has co-starter speed/size traits. However, the inability to make the first person miss and relatively undistinguished career prior to playing in Arkansas’ run-heavy scheme were data points against him prior to his incredible Combine testing performance. Washington will be an intriguing player to monitor come draft day, as he could potentially command Day 2 draft capital.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell (5’11½, 192lbs) transferred to UConn after three years at Wisconsin in order to secure a WR1 role, accomplishing that goal in a big way by catching 102-of-141 targets for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Huskies. He set out to prove that his gaudy production can translate to the next level and proceeded to run a brisk 4.40s 40 (94th%) with a 1.51s 10-yard split (95th%). He crushed the jumps as well, recording 98th-percentile marks with a 41” vertical and 11’01” broad jump for a superb 9.71 RAS score. During the season, Bell worked primarily outside (61% wide) with a meaningful slot presence, thriving on short and intermediate concepts where his burst and twitch popped (8.2 YAC). He consistently moved the chains and finished through contact, winning 65% of contested targets and turning structured touches into production with excellent catch-and-go confidence. Bell profiles as a reliable, multi-alignment receiver whose best work comes when he’s leveraged into space early, with NFL value tied to maximizing his short-area dynamism rather than forcing vertical volume. He looks the part of a Day 2 selection to me.

NFL Combine: Day 3 Losers

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Checking in as one of the lighter running backs in the Top 10 of the RB position at 5’10/202lbs, Johnson needed to post a 40-time that’s in line with the bigger backs of the class. Unfortunately, Johnson actually posted a middling 4.56s 40, which was the lowest mark among the 10 running backs who chose to run. While it’s commendable that he took part in the agility drills, his 7.32 3-Cone was a 30th Percentile time among historical running backs, which paired with his other tests tallied up to an uninspiring 5.85 RAS score. He was more efficient than explosive during the season, as his 2.95 Y/CO and 28% breakaway rate are modest marks. Where he separates himself is in the passing game, hauling in 46-of-54 targets for 370 yards with an elite 87th Percentile drop grade and consistent slot usage that highlights true three-down utility. Johnson’s 8.0 career YAC and 21 missed tackles on receptions underscore a back who can create in space, even if he lacks top-end home-run juice as a runner. He may fall out of Day 2 consideration after his mediocre Combine performance.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston chose not to test, which raised a few eyebrows here in Indy, as there were some questions about whether or not the 6’3 ½, 212lbs X-receiver can separate against NFL caliber cornerbacks. He did participate in drills, but didn’t look as natural as some of the other receivers in the gauntlet. I had the opportunity to watch him in their bowl game against Boise State, and while he displayed good fluidity, he was somewhat lacking in suddenness out of his breaks. Boston’s tape is littered with high-end moments - stop-and-go touchdowns, double moves, goal-line fades, and fearless catches over the middle - showcasing body control, concentration, and toughness through the ground. The flip side is inconsistency versus physical corners, as press disruption and early contact knocked him off routes and led to interceptions when defenders dictate terms, a recurring theme dating back to 2024. How he performs at his Washington pro day will be vital in his quest to secure 1st Round draft capital.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

In a class of freaky athletes, you don’t want to be the one guy in the WR group to fail to clear the 4.60s mark in the 40 (4.61s). Malachi Fields made up for it somewhat with a 38” vert, and Fields recorded a notable Senior Bowl performance that created some buzz among Draftniks, leading to some late first round speculation. However, he’s a long-strider who needs a moment to ramp up and typically must win early or late in routes, as he isn’t particularly sudden and can require extra gather steps on stops, leading to modest efficiency splits (2.05 Y/RR vs. man, 1.98 vs. zone). Fields’ struggles separating against quality coverage—most notably versus Louisville and Clemson in 2024 in the short-to-intermediate range—caps his ceiling, but the reliable hands, size, and downfield utility make him a speculative Round 3 stab as a complementary boundary piece despite the lackluster Combine showing.

Mauigoa: I'm a 'silent storm' on the field Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa reflects on his long journey to the NFL scouting combine, going up against two potential first-round defensive lineman in practice with the Hurricanes and more.

2026 NFL Combine: Day 3 Odds and Ends

Arkansas QB Taylen Green is one of the most athletic signal callers to ever test at the Combine, running a blazing 4.37s 40-yard dash at 6’6/227 with a ridiculous 43.5” vert that is the highest QB jump of all time. However, when it was time to throw, Green was inconsistent and had trouble keeping his sideline and deep throws between the lines. While his passing acumen is limited, Green’s athleticism is without question.

It was surprising to see Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate both measure in at a shade over 6’2, as the perception was that Tate was a long striding X-WR type, while Tyson had more of an inside/outside profile. In fact, Tyson weighed-in 11 pounds heavier, tipping the scales at 203lbs. while Tate landed at a trim 192lbs. and running a somewhat disappointing 4.54s 40. At least Tate chose to run though, as both Tyson and Makai Lemon opted out of testing. Perception is not always reality until these players step up to the plate and compete at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both Notre Dame RBs performed well, with potential Top 10 pick Jeremiyah Love dropping a 4.36s 40 at 212 pounds, and Jadarian Price putting up a 4.49s 40 and 8.76 RAS. While we had an idea that Love would burn his was down the track, Price needed to show out to counterbalance his relative lack of production compared to his 2026 contemporaries.

Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt had one of the higher WR prop lines of the week with a 4.61s that jumped off the screen compared with the cheetahs in this WR group. As was the trend this year, a lot of prospects who were in danger of popping a disappointing 40 number opted to sit out. That was the case with Sarratt as well, as the National Champion’s lack of dynamic foot speed that showed on tape may be reality. Uninspiring after the catch (13 MTF on 117 Indiana receptions; 4.8 YAC) and not a burner, he profiles as a crafty, physical WR2 whose NFL ceiling hinges on separation.

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell defied the laws of physics by running a lightning fast 4.31s 40 despite checking in at a filled out 6’5/216 pounds. He also finished 2nd in the group with a 42” vertical to go with a sterling 11’02” broad jump, both of which are 99th% marks. Despite not performing any agility drills, Caldwell still did enough to earn a perfect 10.0 RAS score, likely locking him into a Day 3 draft slot.

Not only did his 4.47s 40 answer questions about his ability to win on deep routes, but USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane had arguably the best set of drills of any WR in the entire group, making on the fly adjustments to reel in multiple off target throws, drawing gasps from the crowd. He’s arguably the best wideout in the class at winning at the top of the stem, using late hands, leverage, and body control to box out defenders, convert back-shoulder throws and corner end-zone chances. He secured 11-of-24 deep targets that comprised 18% of his target share over the last two seasons, and his 3.05 Y/RR vs. man (2.28 vs. zone) underscores the difficulty Big Ten DBs experienced when trying to defend him. Lane emphatically solidified my WR9 pre-combine ranking of him.

I thought Garrett Nussmeier and Ty Simpson looked the best of the second set of quarterbacks, with both consistently putting the ball on the money at every level of the field. Nussmeier had perhaps the best throw of the Combine to the aforementioned Ja’Kobi Lane on a deep 9 route. Nuss was hampered all season by an oblique injury that he sustained in fall camp, but answered some of the questions I had about his arm strength. For his part, Simpson needed a good session to put himself in 1st round consideration, and I think he did what he needed in order to quell some concerns stemming from his somewhat underwhelming second-half of the season.

It has been an interesting handful of days at the NFL Combine. Be sure to follow me on X (@CFFroton) as I help get you ready for the 2026 NFL Draft.