Watch Now
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Jack Nicklaus joins the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic broadcast assisting with live commentary and discussing some of the big accomplishments of his career.
Up Next
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is 'fun challenge'
Austin Smotherman, who battled his way to a 69 in the third round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, discusses his emotions heading into Sunday tied for the lead with Shane Lowry at 13 under.
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Shane Lowry recaps his third round at the Cognizant Classic and explains how PGA National can give golfers trouble.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
Watch Collin Morikawa secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2023, taking home the title at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his seventh career win.
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa flexes his ball striking skills with a birdie-birdie finish in the third round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Watch Scottie Scheffler dig out of the bunker at the tenth hole for a crisp shot in the third round of the Phoenix Open.
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.