MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Relief Pitcher Sleepers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary's
Lewis makes seven 3s as Saint Mary’s beats No. 9 Gonzaga 70-59 to share WCC regular-season title
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas at Florida
No. 7 Florida clinches at least a share of the SEC title with a 111-77 drubbing No. 20 Arkansas

Top Clips

Hammaker.jpg
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260228.jpg
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Relief Pitcher Sleepers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary's
Lewis makes seven 3s as Saint Mary’s beats No. 9 Gonzaga 70-59 to share WCC regular-season title
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas at Florida
No. 7 Florida clinches at least a share of the SEC title with a 111-77 drubbing No. 20 Arkansas

Watch Now

Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career

March 1, 2026 01:03 AM
Jack Nicklaus joins the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic broadcast assisting with live commentary and discussing some of the big accomplishments of his career.
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
6:12
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
4:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
nbc_golf_cognizantr3_260228.jpg
8:43
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_cognizantr2_260227.jpg
1:55
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
nbc_golf_cognizantv2_260226.jpg
2:00
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
4:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
2:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
0:47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Latest Clips

Hammaker.jpg
05:58
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
07:19
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260228.jpg
01:08
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch
nbc_smx_lawrenceintv_260228.jpg
43
Lawrence: It was a tough night on a tough track
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260228.jpg
01:47
Tomac: I love the way this track develops
nbc_smx_daytonahl_260228.jpg
28:02
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
nbc_smx_brownintv_260228.jpg
39
Brown ‘battled’ throughout 250 race at Daytona
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260228.jpg
42
Davies ‘wanted the win’ at Daytona, finished 2nd
nbc_smx_hammakerintv_260228.jpg
01:00
Hammaker on ‘unreal’ win at Daytona in 250
nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
13:26
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
04:08
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_nas_trucksstpete_260228.jpg
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_nfl_francismauigoa_260228.jpg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_nfl_protor_260228.jpg
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
nbc_nfl_vegaloane_260228.jpg
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260228.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Man City take care of business
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28