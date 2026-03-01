 Skip navigation
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 28, 2026 08:59 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Seth Hammaker crashed in qualification and retired early, but he regrouped in the paddock and charged to the victory in the second 250 East divisional race of 2026 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I had a big [crash] and I feel like it really tests you mentally, how you can come back from that,” Hammaker told Peacock’s Jason Thomas.

Hammaker closed to within two points of the points lead with the victory.

He became the first Kawasaki winner in Daytona since 2021 and snapped the stranglehold Yamaha had on Victory Lane this season.

Cole Davies was the only other rider in the same zip code as Hammaker as he finished four seconds back in second.

Pierce Brown followed his first career Supercross win with another podium in Daytona.

“Not the best start,” Brown told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I took a gamble with the one I was at and we chose the wrong one.”

Brown retained the red plate by two points over Hammaker and five ahead of Jo Shimoda.

Brown benefitted from a mistake by Jo Shimoda, who crashed in the sand late in the race.

Daxton Bennick rounded out the top five.

In Race Notes

Seth Hammaker crashed in qualification and his heat, but he lined up for the feature and grabbed the early lead.

Jo Shimoda may feel he has something to prove after losing the lead controversially in Texas. He slotted into second.

Drew Adams finished the first lap in third.

Pierce Brown took fourth from Cole Davies on Lap 3.

Davies took the position back one lap later. Less than a second separated third from fifth.

At the halfway point, the top five settled into a rhythm

Nate Thrasher was sixth with last week’s third-place finisher Daxton Bennick seventh.

With six minutes remaining on the clock, Davies took third from Adams.

Davies closed the distance on Shimoda on Lap 7.

The leader, Hammaker, and Shimoda picked up the past with three minutes on the clock. Davies lost a second.

Adams retired on Lap 8. That moved Brown up to fourth and Thrasher to fifth.

Shimoda crashed in the sand with a little more than a minute on the clock.

Davies moved into second with Brown third as Shimoda dropped to fourth.