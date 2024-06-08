LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 3 from Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence paces Quals with quick time in Session 1
In Race Notes
Remember that the middle two motos will be shown live on NBC at 4 p.m. ET.
Chase Sexton has the red plate, but Jett Lawrence still sports the No. 1 as the defending champion.
Thunder Valley will be a test for Jett Lawrence. After suffering the first loss of his Pro Motocross career, he needs to reestablish dominance with an immediate rebound.
Jett makes his statement loud and clear by posting the quickest time in qualification. Sexton does not have the same level of speed and lands fifth on the overall list.
Qualification
450s
Jett Lawrence’s opening statement is forceful and clear: He is fastest in Qualification 1 at 2:10.342.
Hunter Lawrence (2:11.465) is Jett’s closest competitor with Justin Cooper (2:12.205) in third.
Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton round out the top five.
Click here for complete Qualification 1 results
In Qualification 2, Hunter leapfrogs Jett and lands on top of the board.
Anderson settles into second, which pushes Jett back to third.
Sexton improves to fourth with Cooper falling to fifth.
Click here for complete 450 Qualification 2 results
The Qualification 1 results are easily the fastest, so Jett and Hunter Lawrence will have the best gate picks.
Click here for complete 450 Combined Qualification
250s
Ty Masterpool is getting comfortable on his new Kawasaki. He jumps to the top of the board in Qualification 1 with a time of 2:16.262.
Haiden Deegan is not far behind at 2:16.290. Chance Hymas (2:16.507) takes the third position.
Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen round out the top five.
Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results
Jo Shimoda is fastest in this session at 2:17.300.
Savatgy shows consistent speed and lands second in this session over his Triumph teammate Jalek Swoll.
Hymas and Deegan round out the top five.
Click here for complete 250 Qualification 2 results
More SuperMotocross News
Michael Mosiman out for remainder of MX
Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury
Thunder Valley by the numbers
450 results from Hangtown | 250 results
Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence streak
AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy
Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing
Haiden Deegan waits four hours for Fox victory
Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Pala and in MX
Cameron McAdoo suffers setback, Ty Masterpool steps in