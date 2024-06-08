LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 3 from Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence paces Quals with quick time in Session 1

In Race Notes

Remember that the middle two motos will be shown live on NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Chase Sexton has the red plate, but Jett Lawrence still sports the No. 1 as the defending champion.

Thunder Valley will be a test for Jett Lawrence. After suffering the first loss of his Pro Motocross career, he needs to reestablish dominance with an immediate rebound.

Jett makes his statement loud and clear by posting the quickest time in qualification. Sexton does not have the same level of speed and lands fifth on the overall list.

Qualification

450s

Jett Lawrence’s opening statement is forceful and clear: He is fastest in Qualification 1 at 2:10.342.

Hunter Lawrence (2:11.465) is Jett’s closest competitor with Justin Cooper (2:12.205) in third.

Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton round out the top five.

Click here for complete Qualification 1 results

In Qualification 2, Hunter leapfrogs Jett and lands on top of the board.

Anderson settles into second, which pushes Jett back to third.

Sexton improves to fourth with Cooper falling to fifth.

Click here for complete 450 Qualification 2 results

The Qualification 1 results are easily the fastest, so Jett and Hunter Lawrence will have the best gate picks.

Click here for complete 450 Combined Qualification

250s

Ty Masterpool is getting comfortable on his new Kawasaki. He jumps to the top of the board in Qualification 1 with a time of 2:16.262.

Haiden Deegan is not far behind at 2:16.290. Chance Hymas (2:16.507) takes the third position.

Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results

Jo Shimoda is fastest in this session at 2:17.300.

Savatgy shows consistent speed and lands second in this session over his Triumph teammate Jalek Swoll.

Hymas and Deegan round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 2 results

