Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024

Aaron Plessinger and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team announced they will continue through the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). That will mark the third season they have competed together.

“I just want to give a shoutout to all the fans who have supported me throughout the year and an even bigger shoutout to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for believing in me and we’re onto another year,” Plessinger said in a press release.

MORE: Justin Barcia returns to action at Unadilla

Plessinger is currently second in SMX points, which combines the Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross series. He is currently 74 points behind Chase Sexton and would need to gain more than 12 points on average in the final six motos to overtake him. The closest active rider behind him in the standings is Adam Cianciarulo with a deficit of 70 points.

Plessinger missed three rounds of Supercross, (at New Jersey, Nashville and Denver) in a season in which none of the top 20 riders have made every round in the 450 class.

He achieved his position with consistency, failing to win a main event in SX or a moto in MX through the first 25 combined rounds. He has only two SX podiums and two more appearances on the box in MX, but he has made up for that by being near the front in nearly every race. Plessinger has 18 top-five finishes in the combined series and has not finished worse than eighth this season.

“We’re happy to say that Aaron has extended his contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, so we’ve got the cowboy for another year and we’re looking forward to the next season together,” said Ian Harrison, team manager for Red Bull KTM.

The announcement comes a little more than a month after Cooper Webb announced he would end his Pro Motocross season because injury and would not renew with the team in 2024.

Red Bull KTM has yet to announce Webb’s replacement.