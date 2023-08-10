Justin Barcia returns from shoulder, collarbone injury to the Unadilla Nationals

Justin Barcia will return to racing at the Unadilla Nationals this week after missing 10 rounds of Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross competition due to a collarbone and shoulder injury suffered in a crash in Round 15 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“Back at it. See you guys at Unadilla MX,” Barcia announced on Instagram along with a video of him riding his bike.

Barcia was fifth in the points’ standings at the time and fresh off his first win of the season in a muddy round at New Jersey.

“It’s been a process, for sure, a lot to think about,” Barcia said in a press release. “We’re past the injury now after two surgeries, lots of training and a lot of recovery, so I’m definitely excited to come back at my home race in New York for the fans and myself, just to get out there. There are no expectations set because I’ve been off for a lot of months, so I just want to go out there and have fun and build.

“Obviously, as a racer, you always want to be competitive, but I just need to get back to the races and enjoy being around the team, as well as my family and friends there. Unadilla’s going to be a cool race.”

Barcia has since fallen to 10th in the standings but was in no jeopardy of falling out of the top 20. He is currently 72 points behind Eli Tomac with Ken Roczen one point further ahead. With those two riders not currently competing in the outdoor season, Barcia has a chance to improve his seeding for the SuperMotocross World Championship to eighth if he averages about a ninth-place finish in the final six motos.

For the playoffs, riders earn points according to their seeding at the start of series and at this level, each position improved equals one point.

Barcia’s return to the Troy Lee Designs GasGas team means Caden Braswell will be out of the lineup this week. Braswell has been riding in the 250 class with a best finish of 10th in the Southwick Nationals.

“We are very excited to have Justin Barcia back racing with us at Unadilla,” said Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs team manager. “It’s been longer than we all expected for him to be returning to the races, but we are as excited as ever to have him alongside Pierce Brown this weekend. Without a ton of time that Justin has had on the bike, it looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat. I’m excited to bring him back to his home MX race of the season and hopefully bring some more excitement as well!

“Caden will no longer be joining us at the races this season. The team is very thankful for the opportunity to work with him and for keeping us racing, since for the first six rounds, he was our only rider.”

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returns at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City