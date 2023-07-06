Cooper Webb and Red Bull KTM part ways, ends Pro Motocross season

Following a practice crash last week that sidelined him for the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan, Cooper Webb and Red Bull KTM have made the decision to part ways. The disbandment will end Webb’s outdoor season, according to the rider.

Pro Motocross was not originally part of Webb’s plans for 2023, but after he missed three main events when he suffered a concussion in Round 15 of the Monster Energy Supercross season, the rider and team put together a last-minute deal to race in outdoors. In the first four rounds this season, he stood on the overall podium twice and swept the top five.

“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cooper for the years of successes we have had together,” Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison said in a press release . “Over the past five years, we have been on the 450SX podium 52 times and of those, 21 were victories. We won the 450SX titles in 2019 and 2021, had a strong runner-up season in 2020 and finished third this year despite an unfortunate season-ending crash in Nashville.

“Cooper had the option in his contract as to whether he wanted to race outdoors and he decided at Daytona that he would not compete in AMA Pro Motocross in 2023. However, following his SX season-ending crash in Nashville, Cooper reached out about racing MX and KTM agreed to support him for the summer. Both sides came into the series somewhat underprepared and a practice crash before RedBud sidelined Cooper once again.

“Both Cooper and the team have decided to part ways, this will give him time to recover and then move on to the next chapter of his racing career. The team and myself wish him all the best. I will always be reminded of the success we have had together because Cooper’s championship bikes and trophies stand proudly in the KTM race shop lobby.”

RacerXOnline.com reports multiple sources say Webb has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

Webb won in his third start with Red Bull KTM at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California in 2019 and went on to secure the championship that year after overcoming an injury. The embedded video above details that journey.

Webb finished second in the 2019 Motocross season.

In 2023, Webb finished third in the Supercross championship despite missing three rounds. He is currently second in combined SuperMotocross points with a 353-point cushion over the cutline. Eight of the riders below him have not yet participated in the outdoor season, several due to injuries. No announcement had been made about his plans for the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity that Roger [DeCoster], Ian and the entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team gave me,” Webb said in an Instagram post . “It has been one hell of a ride and I’m proud of what we accomplished these past five seasons.

“Together, we’ve decided to go our own ways following my practice crash last week, which will leave me out for the rest of summer.”

