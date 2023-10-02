 Skip navigation
Mackenzie Hughes
Sanderson Farms Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
FIA approves Andretti Global to join F1 grid; now series will evaluate bid
Syndication: The Tennessean
Sunday Aftermath: Burrow's struggles, Nacua's dominance and much more

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
nbc_moto_porroundrecap_231001.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 11 - Portugal
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsv2_231002.jpg
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces 2024 SuperMotocross roster

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 2, 2023 01:18 PM

The Monster Energy Kawasaki team formally announced their 2024 rider lineup, which will be headed by Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo in the 450 division.

Anderson won the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross championship riding for Husqvarana; in his first season with Kawasaki in 2022, he finished second in Supercross and was third in Pro Motocross outdoor series. He finished eighth in 2023 in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

Cianciarulo has been on a Kawasaki his entire 19-year career. He won the 2019 250 Motocross championship, finished second in the 250 SX East series in 2017 and also in SX West in 2018 and 2019. In his first season on a 450, he was second in the outdoor championship. Cianciarulo finished sixth in the SuperMotocross Championship this year and ended the season on a high note by finishing fourth at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“I had a good run in Moto 1 and a tough one in Moto 2,” Cianciarulo said in a release. “We are ending the season healthy and ready to keep improving for 2024. We have an all-new KX 450 that I’m really looking forward to preparing for next year.”

This will be Cianciarulo’s fifth season in the 450 class.

Representing the 250 class will be Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen and Max Vohland.

Forkner and McAdoo spent much of the 2023 season sidelined by injury.

Hammaker missed the Supercross season last year but returned in time to race in Motocross where he finished 11th in the standings. In two SuperMotocross races, he finished just outside the top five with results of sixth at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina and seventh at Chicagoland Speedway. Hammaker crashed heavily in practice for the season finale at the Coliseum and was unable to race.

Kitchen and Vohland are new additions to the team.

“I am super excited for my future with Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki,” said Kitchen. “I am ready to have a fresh start on a new team and put the KX 250 on top.”

Kitchen raced with the factory Yamaha team in 2023 and announced his departure from them last week. Vohland moves over from KTM.

